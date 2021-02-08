The year may be 2021, but the best way to drive cattle across Kittitas county remains the same, have some people on horseback guide them along a road. The cattle drive has become an annual tradition for the Stingley and Eaton families, who on Saturday, drove around 250 cattle seven miles through the Yakima River Canyon.
The Stingley and Eaton families, along with volunteers, drive the cattle to the Eaton family ranch to give birth. The trip takes about four hours, with a stop by the Big Pines Campground on Canyon Road.
Marty Stingley, the “mom” of the Stingley family, said they stop at this halfway point to give the cows a rest and a drink from the river. This has been a stopping point for years, and there was a crowd of people ready to meet them.
“There has got to be an appreciation for the way things used to be done,” Stingley said. “We used to trail our cows everywhere and now we have to truck them because of urban sprawl. But we have been able to maintain this event yearly and people want to see it. If you look around, you will see old people who have probably lived it, young people who have never seen it and those in between who just appreciate it. The fact that we can bring three generations out here and still be involved is a blessing.”
The Stingleys did have three generations driving the cows, with Marty’s kids and grandkids on horseback. The cows belong to both the Stingleys and the Eatons, so they both want to be there.
The cows need to be moved to the Eaton ranch so they can be cared while and after they give birth. Moving this many cows can be an easy trip or a difficult one depending on the weather. Marty said they have had to move them during blizzards, so they are lucky when they have clear skies and relatively warm weather.
“It’s peaceful,” said Rustin Stingley, Marty’s son who was riding with the cows. “When they’re just walking along and it’s just you and the cows, it’s just peaceful.”