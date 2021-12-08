Cora traffic

Traffic during the drop-off and pickup times for Mount Stuart Elementary School and Ida Nason Aronica Elementary Schools continues to be an issue for the school district, city and residents.

 Jack Belcher / Daily Record

Having two elementary schools less than a half mile from each other be accessible via one road has caused some traffic problems for the Ellensburg School District, the city of Ellensburg and the residents of the nearby neighborhoods.

Observations indicate the traffic primarily is a problem during student drop off in the morning and pickup in the afternoon. The adjacent schools, Mount Stuart Elementary and the new Ida Nason Aronica Elementary, start and end 20 minutes apart, with Mount Stuart being the earlier of the two.

This staggered schedule provides enough time for Mount Stuart to clear out its traffic before most Ida Nason Aronica parents arrive. However it’s very close, the first Ida vehicles arrive well before all Mount Stuart vehicles have left, and it’s possible that any delay in the Mount Stuart traffic could back vehicles up to 15th Avenue.

There is also the issue residents have stated at city council and school board meetings, which is people avoid the traffic by cutting through their neighborhood, and it’s not uncommon for these vehicles to be driving at high and unsafe speeds.

During one afternoon observation by a reporter, some of these vehicles were seen cutting through the neighborhood to reach Mount Stuart Elementary, before any traffic piled up on the main road connecting the schools, North Cora Street.

The worst of the traffic comes after Mount Stuart has cleared out, and cars are arriving at Ida Nason Aronica. Ida is further down Cora, past Mount Stuart, and the queued vehicles back almost a quarter of a mile, all the way to Mount Stuart.

Cora Street was extended to reach Ida Nason Aronica during the building’s construction. It now cuts across the John Wayne Trail. Stop signs have been put up to slow foot-traffic on the trail, not the cars.

The traffic creates a potential problem for emergency vehicles, according to emergency response agencies. Cora is a two-lane road, but there is just enough room for school buses to pass through between the lanes, which they do constantly. If there were an emergency at Ida during this pickup time, emergency vehicles would be stopped by the John Wayne Trail trying to get past the cars and the buses, and then again coming back.

This problem was highlighted by Capt. Joe Delvo with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. He investigated the area and noted in a Nov. 8 report there was “Increased risk to the community and first responders during emergency responses to the area due to the difficulty and hazards of responding in congested traffic within a school zone.”

Delvo’s report required a reduction in daily traffic congestion on North Cora Street and that fire lanes on school property must remain clear, as they have often been blocked by the traffic.

The city granted ESD a temporary certificate of occupancy for Ida Nason Aronica to allow students in the building on Nov. 25. One of the conditions of the temporary certificate was that the district needs to provide adequate flow for traffic, or “emergency action” would need to be taken.

It was unstated what the city meant by emergency action, but the condition mentioned that the very least the district could do would be to add a temporary gravel parking lot that could serve as a waiting area for student or staff pickup.

The standard length of a temporary certificate of occupancy is six months, until May 25, 2022.

City Engineering and Services Director Derek Mayo met on Friday, Dec. 3 with Damon Gardella who is with the ESD capital projects team to briefly discuss some potential, temporary solutions to the problems.

Mayo said the meeting was very short, with only a few ideas being discussed, none of which he was willing to mention as of Dec. 6. He did say they would be meeting again, likely later this week, to further discuss the options.

