This is a year of firsts for the 4-H Endowment Auction.
Not only is the auction being held online, but for the first time ever, the endowment animal is a goat. The goat was donated by the Libenow Family and was raised by Molly and Amy McNutt. The goat was named Daisy by the two girls, ages 13 and 9 respectively.
The McNutt’s mother, Mandy Jo Udager said her girls were disappointed they wouldn’t have the opportunity to showcase the goat in person. Instead, the family took pictures of the Daisy at home, and sent them in virtually.
“The girls were really sad about not being at the fair and getting to spend basically a week solid caring for nothing but their goats and talking with their friends,” Udager said. “The hardest part is, when we drop the goats off at the fair, they don’t really get the chance they normally do to say goodbye.”
The auction is not being held in-person due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Aside from Daisy, the endowment goat, the McNutt girls raised two goats each for a total of five goats this year. The girls have been 4-Hers for a couple of years now and have plenty of experience raising their animals.
“We like to get to know all the different personalities of the goats,” Molly McNutt said. “They all have their own little fun personality.”
Molly McNutt said she named one of her goats Donald and named the endowment goat Daisy after the Disney characters, Donald and Daisy Duck. The girls described Daisy as having a frightened personality and she wasn’t the friendliest goat, so she earned herself the nickname, “Crazy Daisy.”
HONOR OF BEING FIRST
Molly and Amy think it’s very cool that they are the first people to showcase a goat for the endowment fund. Amy said it is an honor and exciting to have this role, and she hopes goats will be gaining in popularity.
The money from the endowment animal goes to funding programs in 4-H, while the other animals the girls sell will go into their own pockets, so they can purchase animals again next year.
Last year, the endowment animal was a lamb, that was purchased by Joseph Parker of Parker Orthodontics for $9,500. Udager said most animals will sell for around $2,000.
The McNutts are thankful to everyone who helped with the raising of Daisy, including the Old Mill Country Story for donating all her feed, and the Libenow Family for letting them raise her, as well as Vice President of the Kittitas County 4-H Endowment Trust Fund, Mark Crowley.
Amy Libenow said she was happy to have Molly and Amy McNutt raise Daisy. The family has bought goats from her before, and so she knew they would take good care of Daisy. She described the girls as “go-getters.”
“We knew that it was good to pick a family that was up and coming and who really enjoyed 4-H, and we wanted them to benefit from the whole experience as well,” Libenow said.
Libenow said she has been offering to donate a goat for the Endowment Auction for a couple of years, and that time has finally come. She said her family is proud to be the first people to donate a goat for the auction.
According to Vice President Crowley, this is the 32nd year an animal has been donated for the 4-H. The endowment goat will be dropped off at the fair on Monday, and auctioned off Friday, already processed. People interested in participating in the auction need to register through the fair website by Friday morning.