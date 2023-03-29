When City of Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan announced the city’s Arbor Day proclamation at their March 13 city council meeting, he shared a discovery with fellow members of the city council and citizens in attendance.
A sidewalk construction project on 2nd Street was halted and moved after discovering an English Oak tree that was over 100 years old and planted by the city’s first mayor.
“What we discovered in the 2nd Street project for the sidewalk is there’s a tree right there. Well it turns out, it’s an over 100-year-old English Oak planted by the first mayor,” McGowan said. “We’re gonna keep that tree.”
The first mayor of Cle Elum was Thomas L. Gamble, who served from 1902-1903.
“It needs a haircut,” McGowan said of the tree. “It needs some care, but that tree will last a really long time.”
In light of the tree’s discovery, McGowan proposed that the city plant an English Oak tree to commemorate Arbor Day.
“It’s an interesting bit of history we’re going to try and perpetuate,” McGowan said.
Arbor Day is a secular day of observance where individuals are encouraged to plant trees.
The city declared April 28 as Arbor Day and will celebrate it on this year’s Earth Day, April 22.
“In the city of Cle Elum, and I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day, and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands,” McGowan said during the Arbor Day Proclamation. “I further encourage citizens to plant trees.”
Trees increase property values, economic vitality and beautify the area, he said.
The City of Cle Elum’s Arbor Day celebration will take place at WYE Park. The location for a new English Oak tree to be planted has yet to be determined.