Central Washington University’s Trombone Choir is going to need some help to reach its dream destination of the world’s largest trombone festival, but at least one supporter has already opened his checkbook.
John Neurohr, associate professor of music in trombone who has been teaching at CWU for 12 years, contributed $2,000 to assist students in travel costs. Neurohr said he believes the trip will be invaluable for his students in the trombone choir.
“There is no place else in the world where they will be able to coalesce with every single major trombone figure,” Neurohr said. “They will be exposed to a wide range of literature that the instrument performs and plays in a wide and diverse range of genres by the world’s finest players and teachers.”
The trip will take the students to the International Trombone Festival, which is being held in Arkansas in July. Neurohr said this is the largest trombone festival in the world.
The choir auditioned to go to the festival, and this is the second time they have been invited. The first time they were invited was in 2020, when the festival was being held in Japan, but it was canceled at nearly the last minute by the pandemic.
When the choir was accepted into the 2022 festival, the students were more than excited to meet with others who share their passion. It was also a chance for students to meet some of the best trombone players in the world, and find a way into the larger world of trombone choirs and orchestras.
“For the most part it’s really hard to break into the orchestral setting if you don’t originally have connections to people,” said third-year-student Fin Garcia. “If people, who are currently in orchestras, don’t know how you play, they can’t vouch for you.”
A first-year-student, Brady Brons, said going to the festival and meeting people who can help them find a career could easily be one of the most important moments in their entire college career.
Unfortunately, the university is not going to be funding their trip to Arkansas, meaning the 15 trombone choir students will be paying for the trip out of pocket. College students aren’t known for having a lot of money, so this was not something everyone in the choir was able to afford.
The students have put together a gofundme page online, with a goal of reaching $15,000. They are currently just over $4,600, including the $2,000 donation from Neurohr. The students have also reviewed sponsors from businesses in the community, and some students have been able to scrape together enough cash for themselves. Garcia said students are having to spend tuition money and are taking out loans to pay for the trip. People can donate to the gofundme page at https://gofund.me/783fa8b1.
The students are feeling a little betrayed by their university, who had promised travel funds for the trip in 2020, but denied them two years later.
“To know that the school doesn’t really want to support that endeavor was disappointing,” said second-year-student Skie Dalsbo.
Kremiere Jackson, CWU Vice President of Public Affairs, said the university would normally fund trips like this, but is unable this year due to lower enrollment rates.
“S&A (Student and Activities) has historically provided supplemental funding to students who are traveling for things like this, but it has usually been partial funding, and first come first served,” she said via email to the Daily Record. “With the decline in enrollment, the S&A committee decided to not offer supplemental funding as they needed to make adjustments to permanently allocated funding. It is not uncommon for students to have to pay for travel, at least a portion of it, and piece together the rest from a variety of sources. But overall, with enrollment declines, there isn’t a lot of discretionary funding available this year.”