There is something about big trucks and vehicles that sparks excitement in the human body. People had the opportunity to experience this excitement close up during the Ellensburg Touch a Truck event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“It is amazing to see the cooperation between all the agencies and the volunteers. As well as the turnout,” event organizer Michelle Dufault said. “The most amazing thing is to watch the kids’ faces when they see a piece of equipment or they take a pause and are in awe.”
Over 30 vehicles and pieces of equipment were on display for kids to learn about and explore, even being allowed into the driver’s seat of everything from said backhoe to an armored car. The event is called Touch a Truck and is an annual Ellensburg tradition.
Dufault, who is also a senior operations analyst for Public Works and Utilities, said the tradition started around 2005 with only four pieces of equipment, but over time it grew into the festival it is today.
“It just lifts your heart to watch the kids,” Dufault said. “They are so alive, so happy.”
It was the perfect weather for an outdoor event like this, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s. The event was held at Rotary Park, with kids jumping up and down with excitement, tugging on their parent’s arms while pointing to vehicles larger than elephants.
The event wasn’t limited to the big trucks, there were balloons, snow cones and a bike rodeo. The Ellensburg Public Library used the event to launch their summer reading program, a free summer long event for kids to keep them interested in reading over the summer.
Jorjie Smith (9) and her mom, Lisa, came to the event to sign up for the reading program, and of course, see the trucks. Lisa said Jordie’s favorites are the firetrucks because it is what her grandpa drives. Jorjie was unavailable for comment because she was busy climbing into a 10-foot tall tractor.
The bike rodeo was organized by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, and taught kids the basics of bicycle safety and showcased the Mountain Bike Skills Park, a series of small hills, turns and other obstacles located in Rotary Park. The skills park is free to be used by anyone at any time.
Cathy Houck with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance was one of the volunteers on site teaching kids riding safety and skills. One of these kids was 5-year-old Thaddeus Badgerow who was at the “Touch a Truck” event with his parents and younger sister.
“He loves bikes, and trucks,” said his father, Jason Badgerow. “I can’t say we came out here for one or the other, he loves both.”
While the event has been an annual tradition, it has been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. This marks the first year since 2019 kids were able to see the trucks up close and personal.
“We have kids who have been looking at trucks their whole lives, and this is a great opportunity to come out and see them and sit in them and play around and have fun with them,” said Tanner Scheid who was attending with his wife Sarah, and their kids Rebekah (10), Katelynn (8) and Malachi (2).