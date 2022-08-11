When a county is afflicted by multiple large-scale forest fires threatening human and natural infrastructure, it takes multiple agencies to effectively respond to each separate incident. The successful interagency efforts to fight the Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon fires are examples, and state and national representatives visited Ellensburg Tuesday to learn about the process.
State Rep. Tom Dent and U.S. 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier had a chance to see the response to both fires firsthand Tuesday, receiving a comprehensive background report on both fires and their responses, as well as visiting an active fire line, meeting hotshot firefighters to learn about the efforts.
While they visited the Incident Command Post at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, Reps Dent and Schrier heard a presentation from multiple agency representatives, including Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue Chief John Sinclair, who talked about the successful relationships between agencies who responded to both blazes, including extensive crews and equipment from his department.
In 2014, Sinclair said Kittitas County established the concept of “all hands, all lands”, saying the concept arose from the complications dealing with 2012’s Taylor Bridge fire, along with multiple large fires in the following fire seasons.
“We reached a period where there were fires all around us, and the entire region was tapped,” he said of the situation. “The entire Northwest was burning, and we had very limited state partners and federal partners.”
Since the fire chiefs throughout the county opted to move ahead with the “all hands” approach, Sinclair said the relationships between county and state and federal agencies has never been better.
“It has been absolutely awesome,” he said of the partnerships. “We back each other up. We wind up leaning forward pretty far.”
EFFECTIVE ON A LOCAL LEVEL
In the case of the response to the Vantage Highway Fire, Sinclair said a succession of alarms were called on the blaze after first responders arrived on the scene. He said a third alarm is the highest level for agency alarm agreements, saying a fourth alarm involves mobilizing every fire department and district within the county to respond to the incident.
“Bells get rung, and if they can send resources, they can,” he said of the fourth alarm.
Sinclair said one benefit of the multiagency approach to large-scale incidents is that it allows individual agencies within the county to retain staff on hand to respond to any calls that come in separate from the major incident.
“You can imagine that if we start sending folks to one event, you still have to take Mrs. Jones to the hospital, and somebody’s going to have a chimney fire,” he said.
Adding to the complexity of last week’s events, the Cow Canyon Fire started approximately 48 hours after the Vantage Highway fire was first reported. In the case of Cow Canyon, Sinclair said he had a genuine fear that it would replicate the patterns shown by 2020’s Evans Canyon fire.
“It started out in the same way Evans Canyon did,” Sinclair said of the Cow Canyon incident. “South winds pushing it north, and a lot of attention was on the heel of the fire and not where the fire was headed. It was headed up north, which always makes me nervous, because once it gets into the Manastash, it becomes a large problem that we fight for months.”
Sinclair echoed similar concerns about how the Vantage Highway Fire could have progressed, saying if it had made its way into the Parke Creek and Secret Canyon areas, it would have affected a significant number of residents who live off the grid in those areas.
“It’s one of our nightmare scenarios out here in the county, to have a fire out here with an east wind that pushes into those areas,” he said. “We have old-growth sagebrush out there and it just becomes a nightmare for everybody.”
JURISDICTIONAL CHALLENGES
Although he said both fires exemplified the “all hands, all lands” approach championed by the county, Sinclair said wildfires like Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon also expose challenges that face fire districts when they develop their rapid response plan.
Using an example from the Vantage Highway Fire, Sinclair explained that the Puget Sound Energy Wild Horse Windfarm is not inside a fire district, however they have a long-term contract for fire protection from KVFR.
Sinclair said it was discovered that in Washington state law, land that is covered by a contract such as the wind facility are not permissible to call in state fire mobilization resources.
“That’s a glaring hole in the state mobility language,” he said of the issue. “It’s something we’re going to have to take a look at, because there’s a lot of solar farms, wind farms, and critical infrastructure that are being contracted. They’re out in these wilderness areas, and that ends up being problematic.”
Another challenge Sinclair pointed out is the issue of rural landowners who are not within a specific fire district. In the case of the Vantage Highway Fire, Sinclair said the fire started on such a property, and said the issue is one that faces multiple rural districts in the region.
“There are multiple places in this community where people own property and homes, and they refuse to join into a fire district,” he said. “In those cases, state law says I am not allowed to do a gifting of public funds. We respond heavily because we essentially have an automatic first alarm agreement with DNR, so for that first operational period, we’ve agreed to help each other out. That’s the reason we lean forward.”
In one situation involving a community meeting with residents in the Yakima River Canyon, Sinclair said he was told by residents that it is the district’s moral obligation to respond to fires in their area, despite not wanting to join the district itself. Using that for an example, Sinclair said he would like to see a state law requiring residents who live in fire prone areas to become part of the closest fire district.
“If you’ve got improved property, right now people are allowed to be excluded,” he said of the issue. “People refuse because they don’t want to pay the fire taxes. If people can get away with it, they will do that, so state legislation that would bring them into an organized fire district, that would be awesome.”