When a county is afflicted by multiple large-scale forest fires threatening human and natural infrastructure, it takes multiple agencies to effectively respond to each separate incident. The successful interagency efforts to fight the Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon fires are examples, and state and national representatives visited Ellensburg Tuesday to learn about the process.

State Rep. Tom Dent and U.S. 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier had a chance to see the response to both fires firsthand Tuesday, receiving a comprehensive background report on both fires and their responses, as well as visiting an active fire line, meeting hotshot firefighters to learn about the efforts.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!