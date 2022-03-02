The Ellensburg Rodeo executive board of directors head into the 99th year with its team in place, led by President Brian Twardoski.
With the 100-year anniversary rapidly approaching next year, the board has a 100-year committee working on the milestone for the rodeo, which was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame 2020 class. The plans include a renovation of the rodeo arena.
Twardoski will be leading the association as president of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board. Twardoski has served on the Board of Directors since 2008.
Carl Jensvold is the Vice-President of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board. Jensvold joined the Board of Directors in 2012 serving as the Sponsorship Director for many years creating meaningful relationships between businesses and the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Kerry Clift also joined the Rodeo Board in 2012. Clift will serve on the Executive Board as secretary. Clift focuses on the hospitality of our Gold Buckle members and orchestrates the concert that kicks off the Labor Day Weekend festivities.
Scott Pernaa is the Treasurer and joined the board in 2014. Pernaa has overseen ticketing, merchandise, sound, and scoreboard over the years.
Dan Morgan will serve as the Director At-Large. Morgan’s main focus on the as a Director is overseeing the facilities and grounds to keep the iconic Ellensburg Rodeo Arena at its best to service the fans and contestants.
Jerry Doolin served as the President in 2020-2021 and will have a seat on the Executive Board as Past President. Doolin graciously led the Board of Directors forward from the 2020 cancellation to an outstanding event in 2021.
Rick Cole will serve another term as the Arena Director making the 2022 Ellensburg Rodeo his 5th year in charge of action in the dirt. Cole has been on the board since 1983, serving in many areas and has earned the title of longest term served on the Board of Directors
The 99th Ellensburg Rodeo runs September 2-5, 2022. More information about the action-packed Labor Day Weekend can be found online at www.ellensburgrodeo.com.