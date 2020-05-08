A new positive case of COVID-19 in Kittitas County has resulted in a swift response, with a drive-through testing site set up at a local employer, and has also put the county’s application for a variance to move to stage two of the reopening phase on hold until next week.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) was notified Friday of a 16th positive COVID-19 case. According to a series of press releases from the county, the patient works at Twin City Foods and is stable at this time.
The IMT worked with Twin City Foods to set up a drive through mass testing site at the facility in order to test employees Friday staffed by IMT employees, volunteers from Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. All employees are being asked to test for the virus, and those who opt out of testing are being required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
According to the release, Twin City Foods had a quality safety plan in place, immediately closed the facility upon notification of exposure, and has prioritized the health and safety of employees. While employees are in isolation and the plant is closed, the release said the company will extensively clean the facility before facilitating a walk-through with the IMT.
Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said over 200 tests are expected to be administered at the site Friday and that the results are expected to be received in approximately two days. As of press time, 158 samples had been collected.
According to the release, anyone who was in close contact with this individual has been or will be in direct contact from the IMT and they will be isolated upon testing. Those who are not contacted by the team directly are not considered to be exposed to this case.
The IMT immediately contacted the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to coordinate the response and to address the county’s variance application to move to stage two of reopening. According to the press release, the variance is currently paused.
“Secretary of Health John Wiesman stated that he was impressed with our county’s application and our overall COVID-19 response,” the release said. “The application has not been denied, only paused until more information about the potential outbreak is available.”
Knutson said the health department plans to check in with the state Monday to assess the situation, with the expectation that test results will have been received by that point allowing both the state and county’s health departments to look at the path forward regarding the variance.
“I don’t anticipate this being a long, drawn-out process where our application is being withheld,” she said. “I anticipate that we’ll have more information on Monday. We are going to know more at that point. We’ll have more information about if we have more positive (cases) that are associated with Twin City Foods, what our response looks like and what we are talking about in terms of a threat.”
Kittitas County Public Health Director Tristen Lamb said in the release that the county’s application for the variance outlined exactly how they would respond to a situation like this.
“That’s what we’re doing today,” she said. “We have the opportunity to show the state that our community and our public health system can respond immediately to identify, isolate, and suppress a COVID-19 outbreak in our county. This only makes our application stronger.”
Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release that the county is ready to respond to any additional positive cases associated with the 16th patient.
“Anyone with a positive test result at Twin City Foods will be working with someone from the IMT to discuss contacts with other people, so that we can contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively,” he said. “I have been talking about how this would look for weeks and now it is time to put the plan into action.”
Larson urged residents in the release to continue to take all precautions necessary to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“A potential outbreak in our community, before moving into phase two, is a reminder of how important it is to maintain physical distancing, handwashing, and wearing a mask to protect others,” he said. “Kittitas County has impressed the state Department of Health. Let’s continue to do so by protecting ourselves and our neighbors from this disease.”