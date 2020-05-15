D&M Coffee of Ellensburg notified the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) of a low-risk exposure that occurred at one of its coffee locations, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
An employee of D&M tested positive. This case is associated with the Twin City Foods Inc, outbreak. Close contacts are being tested at this time and the location was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and has reopened for normal business hours today (Friday). Drive-thru customers of the location do not need to be quarantined or tested. D&M continues to implement safety practices moving forward.
“Close contacts are being tested but the risk is very low to those individuals,” said Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Because D&M was implementing safety practices such as masking, increased handwashing, glove use, and increased mandatory cleaning of equipment, the risk for exposure was mitigated. Testing the close contacts at D&M is precautionary only.”
Earlier on Friday, the county health department said the Cle Elum Taco Bell was closed for cleaning in response to COVID-19. The Cle Elum location is following its corporate response plan. The corporation chose to close and deep clean after a regional employee who had visited the location later tested positive for COVID-19. The case is not from Kittitas County and the Incident Management Team was not notified by the Taco Bell Corporation regarding the situation.
The IMT has a list of possible close contacts and is working to gather additional information. Area residents who ate at Taco Bell do not need to be concerned about potential exposure from eating food from the location.
All businesses are required to have safety plans in place. Businesses are encouraged to work with the IMT, so that the county can efficiently respond to COVID-19. With increased numbers of COVID-19 in the county, there will be more questions about what people should do if they think they have been exposed. Safety plans can address these concerns and how the business will proceed if there’s a possible exposure.
Assistance for businesses is available at www.co.kitttias.wa.us on the incident website. Safety plan worksheets are available for variance business entities. Sample plans are available to provide ideas. Technical assistance is available for any business that would like to ask questions about their safety plan
If you have questions about your health, please contact your health care provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.