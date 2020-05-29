The Community Recovery Fund of Kittitas County distributed check to two Upper County efforts this past week, according to a news release from the group.
Checks of $1,000 were given to COAL, which has been providing weekly nutrition lunch bags to Cle Elum-Roslyn School District students, and the Roslyn Grocery Community Fund, which has been helping feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Receiving these funds was symbolic of the overall support and encouragement from a community which knows how to reach out to those in need. It is a privilege to serve in such a community,” said Bob Bunch of COAL.
Roslyn Grocery owner Amanda Meck Heins started the Roslyn Grocery Community Fund when locals began donating money to the grocery to help feed those who may be in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Funds collected by the Roslyn Grocery has contributed to blessing bags distributed throughout the Upper County,” Heins said in response to receiving the $1,000.
Community Recovery Fund distribution committee member Walter Maenhout and Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz were on hand to distribute the oversized checks.
“The CRFDC would like to thank Amanda Nickholds for making our prop check, and Myles Basterrechea for taking the photographs,” Maenhout said.