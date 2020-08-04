Somewhere out there on Facebook is a post that reads, “If your music doesn’t drive your parents crazy, it’s not worth listening to.”
There’s been more than one generational hand grab for the volume control over the likes of the Doors or Led Zeppelin. But that’s not the case in the Leavitt household, where local musician Tyler Leavitt says his kids are cool and so is their music.
His daughter Opal is 12 and his son Ari is 9, just at that age where they are starting to develop their own musical interests in a musical family. To borrow a line from a Paul Simon song, “... Every generation sends a hero up the pop charts...”
“They like all the stuff on ‘The Burg.’ If anything, it’s my daughter that’s sick of me singing along to all the Top 40 country songs,” Tyler said. “I’m trying to let them find their own way with music they like. So far, it’s been pretty cool.”
As for his own music, the 32-year-old, former Centaur Midwife bassist is ready to get out and make some noise along with the rest of the entertainment business. He was scheduled to play an acoustic set with former Centaur Midwife guitarist Kyle Bain at the Dakota Café on St. Patrick’s Day, but the pandemic cut that down.
Centaur Midwife created a following and became an Ellensburg mainstay with its intricately layered songs and instrumentation with mandolin jams before disbanding in 2017. Leavitt continues to play with old bandmates David Owens (guitar), Garrett Babcock (percussion) in a trio called The Endlings.
“We still like playing that same bluegrass folk thing we did with the Centaur Midwife. Right now, we’re playing a lot of David’s stuff, so it’s about half and half of what we used to play,” Leavitt said. “David is more jazz and the highly skilled part of the band.
“There’s a pretty wide range of music that’s being made in the valley. It’s fun to be around song writers and music. I like playing with people that write good music.”
Leavitt grew up in the Kittitas Valley before stretching his legs after graduating from Central Washington University in 2014. He’s lived in California, Alaska and Hawaii, but found his way back to Thorp.
He’s played all the festivals, private parties and big events over the years. With the Midwife, music was a full-time job with all its demands, both good and bad. Nowadays, Leavitt’s time consists of working as a tomato farmer. He also works in a greenhouse. His days include Farmers Markets and raising his kids. And of course, making music with his friends.
“The people I’ve been playing with over the years were all my friends before we got together in a band. So, it was always easy to hop in and play. That’s what I’m good at,” Leavitt said.
It doesn’t much look like the large-gathering restrictions are going away anytime soon with Gov. Inslee’s latest announcement on Washington counties remaining in their present phase.
But the beat goes on and song is in the air. The musicians plan on being ready when the time is right and music fans can come together to hear the sounds they’ve come to love.