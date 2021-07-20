Blueberry picking is a way for people to find fresh blueberries, and it can be an activity for the whole family. The u-pick farm, Ellensburg Berries, 51 Canyon River Terrace, provides people with the chance to pick as many blueberries as they want, charging $2.40 a pound.
Joshua Adams, who co-owns the farm with his wife, Katya, said most people pick only a couple pounds, but they occasionally get a family who takes what they can carry. Families usually let their kids pick berries, and Adams said their are some kids who really go nuts picking the berries.
“Back when I was younger, it was actually fun for kids,” Adams said. “We didn’t have video games or bunch of the other stuff. It was something for kids to do to get outside and do something. You can see the reward of your work, and a part of that reward is seeing that pie come out of the oven or blueberries in your cereal or ice cream.”
However, this season has been slow, especially compared to last year. U-pick was perfect for a pandemic because it not only gave people a chance to go outside, but it could be done at a safe distance from other pickers. Adams suspects that because the pandemic is starting to go away, and more activities are opening up, people are not coming for blueberries.
“We need the costumers to come out to keep this running, because obviously, it costs money to be able to run it,” Adams said.
“We enjoy (owning) it, especially my wife, she enjoys talking to people seeing people and seeing their new faces,” Adams said. “We get all different types of people too, it’s interesting to see all the people who want to come out.”
While the farm uses most of the same bushes each year, they need to be maintained. The bushes are kept under netting to protect against birds, and a paid staff is onsite to weed and keep the place running.
The Adams’ lease the farm from their neighbor, and have been running it for the last four to five years. The seasons usually last a couple of weeks to two months depending on the weather and the sales. This year the season started on the Fourth of July, and will likely last through August.
The farm will pick the blueberries for their costumers, but it will cost $4 a pound, and the customers don’t get to pick out the blueberries they want, which Adams believes is part of why people come.
“You know what you’re getting, you can obviously see what you are picking,” Adams said. “You go to the store, it’s in a container and yeah you can see quite a few of them but you can’t see everything.”
The farm will also sell berries in bunches of 100 pounds if someone wants that many. Adams said the people who order that many are usually restaurants, and they only have about four of those orders a year.
“A family usually doesn’t need a whole lot,” Adams said. “A lot of people freeze them, which is good because you can pull them out throughout they year and use them for tons of stuff.”
The farm holds three types of berries, Dukes, Rekas and Blue Crops. While the Dukes are larger, Adams prefers the Rekas and Blue Crops because they are “a little more tart.” Adams said he likes to use the berries to make things like pies and milkshakes.
The end of the blueberry season is not the end of the u-pick season, people can pick their own apples at the farm in the fall.