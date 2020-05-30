As the days heat up and Kittitas County begins to adjust to the reality of slowly reopening under the recent approval of phase two in the state’s reopening plan, campers will soon have the opportunity to pitch their tents and relax in the great outdoors.
U.S. Forest Service rangers are working to get campgrounds up and running in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, with a tentative start date of June 5. Dispersed camping has been allowed during the shutdown, but developed campsites including Salmon La Sac and Wish Poosh have remained closed until now.
Forest Service Public Information Officer Chris Bentley said the overall goal behind the department’s approach to reopening is to conduct it in a safe and methodical manner, with both Forest Service employees and recreators following set guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Safety is by far our No. 1 priority,” he said. “We understand the importance that outdoor recreation plays for the community.”
Bentley said the majority of trailheads and day use areas on Forest Service lands are currently open, with many of them coming online May 25.
“The public can definitely take advantage of those,” he said.
Bentley said rangers are currently working on routine spring maintenance to prepare the campgrounds, much of which delayed due to the pandemic. The work includes clearing out hazard trees from campsites, water system testing for campgrounds that supply it and preparing garbage collection and restroom facilities.
“We’re adjusting our timeline a little bit to make sure we get that done,” he said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to open several of those campgrounds in June, with others being opened later on.”
As recreators get back out onto Forest Service lands, Bentley said they should make sure that certain facilities are open and available, such as restrooms and garbage collection and that they should prepare to take actions such as packing their garbage and pet waste out with them if the facilities to do so aren’t open when they visit.
“In order to expedite things, the public really needs to be prepared,” he said. “Perhaps more so than normal with having a plan. We are asking the public to be extra vigilant and check with the district office of the area they are visiting while they’re planning their trip.”
While rangers are practicing standard protocol during their preparation of campsites, Bentley said the responsibility of adhering to CDC recommendations such as social distancing rests on recreators.
“We’re not health professionals,” he said. “We encourage all campers to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and other ways of minimizing exposure.”
As Forest Service campsites come online, Bentley said the department will continue to work with individual counties to ensure they work in lockstep with the reopening process. As the tentative date draws closer, Bentley urged eager campers to monitor the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s social media pages for any developments.
“We’re going to be posting updates as soon as we have them,” he said.