After being closed for the summer, access has again been restored to one of the most popular recreation areas in the Yakima River Canyon.
The Umtanum Bridge opened last week after being closed since February. The bridge, located in the Umtanum Recreation Area, spans the Yakima River, and has a history going back approximately 100 years. Contractors performed a near total retrofit of the bridge, as well as repaving and striping of the parking lot for the recreation area.
Bureau of Land Management Wenatchee Field Office Outdoor Recreation Planner Diane Priebe said although the bridge has been repainted and had decking replacement work performed over the past 20 years, the structure had seen no serious work done for some time.
“As far as the suspension cables and supports, I don’t know when the last time was when that had been done,” she said. “Our bridge inspectors had identified that it was something that was needed to be done.”
Priebe said the BLM was able to secure funding from their deferred maintenance budget for the project, which costed approximately $800,000, which included the paving project. Originally, she said the plan was to perform the work in 2018, but hiccups in securing contracting ended up causing delays in the project.
“It took a bit longer than we originally expected,” she said.
The retrofit included replacing bridge railings and decking, as well as realigning the support towers and replacing support beams. The bridge also received a sparking new coat of paint.
“We also had some other issues to consider, as the bridge is on the National Historic Register,” Priebe said. “Being a historic property, we were limited in making sure we didn’t change the overall appearance too much, as well as using materials that are in keeping with the historic nature of the bridge.”
Priebe said BLM archaeologists found evidence that the bridge has existed since at least the 1920’s. At one point, she said vehicles were able to cross the bridge to access homesteads on the other side.
“In later days, the decking was narrowed to make it for foot traffic only,” she said. “When vehicles were able to cross it, there were homesteads and different structures associated with the railroad on the west side of the river.”
Although nobody lives on the west side of the river in contemporary times, the bridge sees far more people now than it did when the area was inhabited. Priebe said the Umtanum Recreation Area sees some of the highest user numbers within their system, with the area seeing 94,000 day use visitors in 2019-2020, including 9,500 overnight campground visits.
“It’s a very busy spot,” she said.
Although she said there was some frustration from recreators that the bridge needed to be closed for the repairs, Priebe said the BLM worked closely with various outdoor groups that frequent the area to consult on the best time to perform the work.
“It was really hard to determine the best time to close it, where it would impact the least amount of people,” she said. “Especially as it was beginning to get into springtime and people are starting to get outside. Although there was probably some frustration, I think people were happy overall that the bridge was being maintained so that opportunity would still be available into the future, and the bridge will be able to be enjoyed for many years to come.”