top story Under the Covers still working hard turning out the dance tunes By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The Under the Covers band includes, back row, from left Jeff Kluth (lead guitar), Jon Griswold (bass) and Homero Tamez (drums). Sitting is singer Nicole Prigge-Taylor Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Under the Covers singer Nicole Prigge-Taylor works her way through Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” during rehersal Wednesday night. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Drummer Homero Tamez sets the beat for the Under the Covers band. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Under the Covers guitarist Jeff Kluth grew up with Led Zeppelin and Van Halen. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Jon Griswold has had a busy summer playing with the Mel Peterson Collection, the Becky Griswold Quintet, the Ellensburg Big Band and now the Under the Covers dance band. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s been a summer where the music industry pushed back against the pandemic in the only way it knows how, live gigs and knocking back the notes.The locals have been active at the various venues around town this summer, playing on through strange times. But the COVID-19 still hovers, bringing with it cause for concern. Rockin’ the Arena headliner David Lee Murphy had to cancel at the last moment after contracting virus. It’s still out there.UNDER THE COVERS The Ellensburg rock/dance band Under the Covers has one more private party on in Quincy, but has decided to scale back the live performances before moving to indoor venues because of the circling reports of pandemic resurgence.Even with all that, the band is hard at work in the practice studio keeping the show fresh, working on the material, just enjoying the process of making music.Jeff Kluth (lead guitar), Homero Tamez (drums) and Nicole Prigge-Taylor (singer) have been together since 2019. They added multi-instrumentalist Jon Griswold on bass and keyboards this summer.As they went to work in Griswold’s Stupid Rooster Studios Wednesday afternoon, it seemed only fitting they dipped into the Fleetwood Mac songbook with a tightly done version of “Dreams.”WORKING HARDPrigge-Taylor was up for the task on vocals, while Griswold traded his bass for keyboards for the song. Kluth sat in a chair providing the Lindsey Buckingham-style guitar and Tamez powered the ship with a driving beat.Their repertoire is centered around whatever gets them out of their seat and on their feet.“We have a couple of songs from the ‘70s, but most of it is music from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The big goal for us is that we want to play stuff that came out of the bars that had people just singing their heart out,” Prigge-Taylor said. “If you’re not shakin’ it, we’re not working hard enough.”PUTTING ON THE EDGE Kluth grew up listening to Van Halen and Led Zeppelin, expanding his musical interests to include Bon Jovi and Def Leopard. Pretty much anything with an edge to it. The band of 30-somethings brings that edge … well to the edge.“Nicole has a really great range. We try to go for songs we can pull off with just one guitar, stuff we can get people out on the dance floor with,” Kluth said. “We’re mostly a rock band, but we’re at a point now where we’re trying to branch out into country.“We’re trying to reach as many people as possible and country is doing that right now. But at the end of the night, we’re a rock ‘n’ roll band.”WIDE RANGEThey do anything from “Walk this Way,” to “Achy Breaky Heart,” with a little bit of Americana leading from coast to coast.Under the Covers ran into a scheduling conflict and didn’t have the chance to play its Cornerstone Pie date, but drew a big response with the Concerts in the Park show in July.“Concerts in the Park was great. There were little kids running around, having a good time,” Prigge-Taylor said. “We had a lot of people come up afterwards saying they appreciated us. It was very cool to have their input.”CONCERTS IN THE PARKKluth agreed.“The Concert in the Park was a really good time. There were a lot of age groups there,” he said. “(North Alder Park) is a really nice place to play with the nice gazebo.“It has the really big grassy area for people to sit and enjoy. It was a good crowd and a really good way to celebrate summertime, playing rock ‘n’ roll.”There is still more questions than answers as the music scene shifts from outdoor to indoor venues, but one thing is certain. The Under the Covers band will be working hard preparing that sound that gets them out of their seat and onto their feet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Kluth Band Nicole Prigge-taylor Music Singing Concert Jon Griswold Rock Studio Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big waySept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter