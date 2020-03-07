It was one of those life-in-it’s-most simplest form moments.
It didn’t much matter that people a little over a hundred miles away were in the midst of a fatal virus epidemic or the Democrats are slugging it out searching for the best possible presidential candidate.
It was just a couple of guys shooting hoops on a calm day Thursday afternoon at Alder Park. Ellensburg High School junior Bryton Wilson would chase down the loose ball and kick it out to Billy Hunt III standing up top on the 3-point line. Hunt III had a pretty sweet stroke, every now and then he’d bury one and the sound of the steel net would ring out.
High functioning autistic and whatever the world calls normal, it didn’t much matter, it was just a couple of guys from Ellensburg enjoying each other’s company and a freak spring day where the wind wasn’t blowing.
SENSE OF PRIDE
Bryton’s father, Tom, who’s a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School coached the unified basketball under-21 team to a silver medal at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Wenatchee last weekend. Billy and Bryton were a part of that team that made it to the podium.
“You know, he told me even if I didn’t want to coach next year, he’s going to continue,” Tom said looking on with a sense of pride about his son’s character.
Unified athletics is a little different than Special Olympics in that the developmentally disabled athletes are joined by people from the community or in this case, kids from the high school. The lineup includes both athletes and partners as they’re called. And from that team effort comes a bond of inclusiveness that can last a lifetime.
INCLUSIVE ENVIRONMENT
Race, cultural background and even gender all seems to melt away in an inclusive environment where people really do care about one another. Earlier that day, a few more players from the Hot Shots had a little shoot-around on Alder Park court. The sheer joy on Josh Turnage’s face when he kind of hunkered down, unwound and let ‘er fly was a joy to watch.
The Ellensburg senior actually found a way to make that unorthodox stroke work, drained a number of baskets on a nice day in the park.
Each time he knocked one down, his face looked like he found a gold nugget laying on the ground.
“I practice all the time, so it’s easy to shoot even when people are guarding me,” Turnage said. “I like to shoot the most and one game (in Wenatchee) I made a bunch of baskets. It was great. I try to hold the ball the same way so when I shoot it does the same thing every time.
“But the best part, I really like our team because we all help each other and have fun.”
FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME
He hit on something there.
Yeah, everybody wants to win. Yeah, everybody gets a little competitive to get there. But it’s not a win-at-all-costs environment. Teammates and opponents alike are quick with a high five and there’s plenty of smiles to go around.
“I don’t normally enjoy exercise, but unified basketball makes exercise fun,” said Hunt III, who also participates in bowling and swimming. “Playing in Wenatchee was cool and I’m glad we made it to state. I wasn’t really intimidated. We seemed like we could play with anybody.
“But the thing about playing on this team was forming relationships with the other people. I knew all of the special needs people, but I didn’t know the kids from the high school because I’m home schooled. I like to swim, but its an individual effort, where basketball is about working together as a team, and I like that.”
KEEPING ACTIVE
The game itself is designed to keep the special needs community active and healthy in a an inclusive environment. But for three kids off the Bulldog track team, it was about being a part of someone else’s experience, being a friend and getting out of the all-about-me world centered around Tweets and instant access.
“I’ve known Josh for a couple of years and I’d built a relationship with him at school,” Bryton Wilson said. “Unified is about people having fun shooting baskets. I feel like (the spirit of the game) translates well in the moment when anybody scores a basket – the energy is just beautiful. The excitement is universal.”
There’s not too many places where people cheer when the opponent scores, but positive strokes go a long way, and maybe the rest of the world could learn a little something.
POSITIVE STROKES
“I feel like my job is to make sure that everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves,” said Olivia Berthon-Koch, who helped the Ellensburg girls cross country team to a 2A state championship. “I tried to make sure everyone has a chance to shoot or pass, just being involved in the game as much as possible.
“I really enjoy the camaraderie. I really didn’t know anybody from the special needs community before I joined the team. I see Josh around school, but this was a chance to meet and get to know people, and that was pretty special.”
Senior Reese Braman’s a cross country and track guy. When he’s on the course or the track, it’s just him and his efforts. But he also understands everyone needs to feel like they are a part of something bigger, and that’s what he likes about the unified athletics.
SOMETHING BIGGER
“I just love our group of kids and the whole experience,” he said. “I get a great deal of satisfaction in being a part of this. You can see how happy (the special needs athletes) are. Everybody’s always smiling.
“Maybe you’re having a bad day, but when you get to the court and everybody’s smiling it sort of rubs off and you can’t help but smile. It’s about being inclusive and everyone working together. It’s been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”
Members of the silver medal winning Hot Shots under-21 team include: Anna Lisa Hughes, Bill Hunt III, Kip Kocher, Josh Turnage, Bryton Wilson, Kate Laurent, Olivia Berthon-Koch and Reese Braman.
The silver medal winning Hot Shots over-21 team include: Rusty Allphin, Arik Beckstead, Leslie Gammie, Justin Grindrod, Randy Jones, Landon Lewis, Mark Richey, James Shaw, Brett Wachsmith and Kevin Shepherd.