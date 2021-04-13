Mental health affects many within the community, whether directly or indirectly. The pandemic has only heightened the issue, and a push to develop new resources to battle the issue within Kittitas County will be addressed at a public hearing Wednesday night.
A proposed 1/10 of 1% mental health sales tax is the topic of the public hearing, which will be considered by the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners for implementation. According to a press release from the Kittitas County Health Network, the proposed tax would equate to 10 cents on a $100 purchase and is projected to raise $1 million to support mental health and substance abuse. The Kittitas County Health Network has already convened a working group to address mental health in Kittitas County.
According to the release, funds would go toward screening and intervention for mental health and substance use in public schools, expanding substance use disorder and mental health crisis services in Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s emergency department, connecting people leaving the emergency department and corrections center to treatment services, and expanding delivery of onsite mental health and substance use treatment at the corrections center.
According to the release, more than half of Washington counties have passed a similar measure to address the issue. And the numbers back the need for funds to support it. The releases said mental illness ranks No. 1 as the most concerning health issue among Kittitas County residents, with 24% of Kittitas County 10th graders reporting having an existing suicide plan. The release stated that Ellensburg Police Department mental health calls are up 65% since 2016, and that in 2019, nearly 50% of all mental health calls in Upper County were for a suicide concern.
“In addition, our county currently has a mental health provider shortage, with 710 residents to every one mental health provider,” the release said.
STRAIN ON EMERGENCY ROOM, FIRST RESPONDERS
Kittitas County Health Network Executive Director Robin Read explained that the network came together in 2017 on the accord of various local agencies, now numbering approximately 20. In 2019, she said a behavioral health workgroup within the network began working on a solution to combat the issue.
“I very much believe in this effort, but it really represents the drive this group of people representing a variety of health, social service, and cross-sector agencies in the community,” she said.
Addressing the impact mental health calls have on first responder resources, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said the proposal would continue to bolster his office and their implementation of new addiction and mental health programs they have rolled out at the corrections center.
“We are seeing progress with some of the programs we have implemented at the jail,” he said. “It has to be expanded, so that when these people get out of jail, they can have a warm handoff to services. We lose a lot of people with addiction and mental health problems in that short timeframe from when they’re released from jail until they can get to their services. That’s one of the big benefits I see in this current plan is supporting that.”
Myers said the goal is to change the way of thinking about how these issues are dealt with, placing a focus on preventative care instead of the traditional reactive methods.
“The goal for everybody is to be able to address the mental health issue before people are in crisis, before law enforcement has to be called,” he said. “To prevent that and prevent those kinds of confrontations that quiet honestly have a tendency to turn bad.”
Ellensburg Police Captain Jim Weed said the reactive method isn’t feasible, and that agencies cannot arrest their way out of the mental health issues that affect the community.
“At the police department, we try to take a multifaceted approach to things like this,” he said. “We have to try to leverage our agency along with KVH and Comprehensive Mental Health and come at it from all sides. There’s just a lack of providers, and that’s what the bottom line is. These folks need a continuum of care that police departments aren’t able to provide. Crisis response is just understaffed to the point where we don’t have the ability to meet the need.”
KVH Nursing and Emergency Services Director Dede Utley said dealing with mental health issues has been intertwined into her entire 25-year career as a nurse.
“We take care of them on their worst days,” she said. “We do not judge. We are there to keep them safe, and hopefully get them to the resources they need.”
Utley said her department was seeing an increase in numbers prior to the pandemic, but they have only intensified over the last year. She plans on sharing current figures at Wednesday’s meeting, focusing on the increase her department has seen since the pandemic began.
“Our system needs help,” she said. “The situation is compounded in rural areas.”
Utley said her department’s primary responsibility is to medically clear a patient with mental health and addiction problems, ensuring they don’t have a medical issue that could be causing the behavior prior to finding placement among other mental health resources within the community. If the patient needs inpatient care and there are no available resources to transfer them to, Utley said the responsibility lies within her department to continue to house the patient.
At times where there are multiple patients at the same time, she said the need for mental health staff to help match patients with care options is further intensified.
“Freeing up those emergency beds for that next emergency patient coming in having chest pains,” she said. “We may not be the final hospital they are going to end up in, but we are an important piece along the trail. There’s a lot of important work we can do here, and it can be a struggle when you’re tied up with other patients and you can’t predict what’s going to walk in the door.”
With the strain the issue places on both her department and the first responders she works with, Utley said the timing of the proposal could not come at a better time for the community.
“It’s paramount that we get this passed as soon as possible,” she said. “The longer we wait, the longer it could take to generate the funds. We have multiple people at the table that have great ideas. We’ve got the people, the knowledge, the experts who can figure out how to best utilize this money to help our community.”