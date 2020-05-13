Kittitas County continues to be on hold for the variance application with the state to enter phase two as the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) responds to COVID-19 in Kittitas County, according to a Tuesday press release.
The release states that the IMT is focusing on providing education and resource coordination for individuals and households who are in isolation or quarantine, continuing to follow up with patients, and working to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our county.
n Positive patients must isolate from others for at least 10 days since symptoms appeared and 72 hours from recovery.
n Those exposed to COVID-19 (including household members and close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients) must stay home and away from others for 14 days after last exposure.
n Everyone who has been tested for COVID-19 must stay home until results are returned.
The release stated that Twin City Foods continues to work closely with the IMT, and all employees are either in isolation or quarantine at this time. The IMT is working with everyone involved to ensure that needs are being met, since isolation and quarantine entails that people stay inside their house and not leave. The team is working one-on-one with people in isolation and quarantine to make sure they are able to get groceries, medication, or other life safety needs during this time.
“There is an overall increase in testing at all of our clinics in the county right now,” Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely. Please remember to be kind, and if you know someone who works at Twin City Foods, send them a message to check in and offer compassion.”