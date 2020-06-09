Editor's note: Story has been updated.
The city of Cle Elum is under a boil water order due to a broken main in the water system, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Water may be contaminated at this time. There are no other affected areas beyond the city of Cle Elum.
At this time, it is only zone 3 that is affected. The Zone 3 area is towards Suncadia in the Urban Growth Area (UGA). Residents in that zone have been notified. The city of Cle Elum is currently testing the water in that area. Only those in the affected area are under the boil water order.
When there is a boil water order, everyone in the affected area must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let the water cool before using. To avoid possible illness, use boiled or purchased bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation until further notice.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department is working with the city of Cle Elum and the Washington Department of Health (DOH) to notify residents and work with food establishments in the area.
At this time, food service establishments in the affected area cannot prepare or serve food until approval of the water system by DOH. KCPHD is working closely with food establishments to ensure that they are not open to the public at this time.
For more information, visit the city of Cle Elum or the Northern Kittitas County Tribune Newspaper’s Facebook page for updates. For food establishments in the area who have questions or concerns, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.