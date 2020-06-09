Early Tuesday morning a 16-inch water main in the city of Cle Elum's water system broke, according to information on the city of Cle Elum's website.
The break is located near the water treatment plant at 1970 state Route 903. The water main serves Zone 3 which is Suncadia and Tumble Creek. Currently crews are working on repairing the break and they are expected to finish repairs late this afternoon.
Once the break is repaired the water main will need to be sanitized and purity tests taken. These tests take about 18 hours to get the results.
As a precautionary measure the city of Cle Elum and the town of South Cle Elum are under a boil water order. This order will be in effect until further notice with an anticipated update around noon Wednesday. The city's website says this is only a precautionary measure, the water treatment plant continues to function and produce clean water.
Currently Suncadia and Tumble Creek are not under a boil water order but are encouraged to conserve water since the water towers cannot be refilled until the lines are fixed.
Everyone in the affected area must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let the water cool before using. To avoid possible illness, use boiled or purchased bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation until further notice.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department has notifying food establishments in Cle Elum and South Cle Elum areas that they cannot prepare or serve food until the approval of the water system by the state Department of Health.
KCPHD will continue to provide updates via press releases as more information becomes available. For food establishments in the area who have questions or concerns, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.