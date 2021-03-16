The effort to provide vaccinations to residents of Kittitas County has been a gargantuan task since the process began in January, but a cohesive group of volunteers have kept the wheels turning at both the Upper and Lower County vaccination clinics.
According to Volunteer Coordinator Kyle West, the numbers show the level of dedication put in by the team of volunteers over the past months. As of last Friday, 368 volunteers and staff members have put in 7,974 hours of work at the two clinics over a seven-week period, with each individual working an average of 21.7 hours during that period.
“I really appreciate all the support from the volunteers,” West said. “They’re coming from all over in the community, from college students to retired folks. There are people who are working who come in on their days off. Some of the employers in town have supported their employees, encouraging them to volunteer and paying them when they are helping out. We couldn’t do it without a lot of people, and it’s one of the critical elements of making this clinic work. It feels really good seeing all these people help out.”
Volunteers Becky Cortese and Diane Malinski both play critical parts in the wheels that keep the vaccination distribution turning. Cortese became involved with the vaccine effort when the clinic began at the fairgrounds, and Malinski started when vaccines were initially being given at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in January.
Cortese administers vaccines at the clinic and monitors patients after they have received their doses, while Malinski handles the consent screening and paperwork involved with the check in process. Malinski has also served as a runner, helping guide the patients from station to station. Each stage in the process is critical to ensure that patients are moved through the clinic in a timely fashion.
“It’s kind of orderly chaos,” Malinski said.
As a RN in KVH’s critical care unit, Cortese has helped take care of COVID patients over the course of the last year, and she said that experience made her passionate about wanting to get involved in the vaccination rollout.
“It’s been lots of months of taking care of very sick people,” she said. “It’s been very rewarding to finally have an opportunity to be on the prevention side of it, and to help prevent some of the suffering we’ve seen with some of our community and family members.”
A former high school teacher, Malinski said she feels like she is genetically programmed to help people.
“I started working at KVH a number of years ago, and I am very comfortable in the hospital environment,” she said. “I just want to do what I can for the community.”
Being a medical worker by trade, Cortese said the paperwork was relatively streamlined during the signup process, and Malinski said the process worked equally swiftly for her.
“It was all pretty new then, but it was a well-oiled machine from the very beginning,” she said.
Cortese said the stress levels have been relatively low at the clinic over the last two months, with the entire process being both upbeat and rewarding. Despite the lack of stress, Malinski said not every day is the same when it comes to patient flow.
“There are days where you really move a lot,” she said. “You’re just going back and forth and back and forth. Sometimes when we ramp up from a smaller number of doses to a bigger number of doses, I can only think of one time when we didn’t have enough runners. Overall, it is very orderly, and people really appreciate that. They comment on that all the time.”
After retiring in 2007, Malinski made Kittitas County her home, and she said the experience of giving back through the volunteer process has been gratifying.
“It’s just really fun to work with these people,” she said. “Even though the runners and consent management people change all the time, the dynamic doesn’t really change. It’s always very positive.”
For Cortese, who grew up in the county and moved back 13 years ago, the volunteer process has been a rewarding experience.
“Events like this are especially rewarding because I get to see people from my childhood,” she said. “Everyone is just so grateful to come and receive the vaccine. It feels good to be part of the team. There’s so many volunteers and organizations coming together, and it’s just really fun to be a part of it.”