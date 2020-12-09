The Upper County did not let the pandemic get in the way of its holiday festivities, celebrating with a modified parade and fireworks Saturday.
The annual Christmas in Cle Elum event was held in unique fashion, with the parade being stationary this year. Parade entries lined up on Railroad Avenue as cars drove by to enjoy the event before a spectacular fireworks display lit up the Upper County sky.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Events Director Madison Ford said the event had approximately 20 participants, ranging from members of Buskers in the Burg to rodeo royalty. She said the event’s turnout exceeded expectations, estimating approximately 1,000 cars drove through for the reverse parade. When she asked the city’s public works director for an estimate, she was told they lost count.
“The community feedback was overwhelming,” she said.
Ford said the quirky event was created out of necessity, with the need to find a way to celebrate amidst public health concerns due to the pandemic.
“We came up with the whole parade idea back in September while trying to brainstorm how to keep Christmas in Cle Elum going, while not jeopardizing the health of the community,” she said. “It was so beautiful to see it all come together.”
Although the event was supposed to end at 7 p.m. prior to the fireworks display, Ford said the bumper-to-bumper traffic kept coming until at least 7:15. In talks with the Washington State Department of Transportation during organizing the event, she was told that the event was the first of its kind in the state.
“To have that happen in Kittitas County and spearhead the events industry in that way was really rewarding,” she said. “For a lot of people wanting to be safe this year, it was one of the only ways they could celebrate with their families this year. Their kids could see Santa and come together as a community.”
Looking back on the feedback received from the parade, Ford said she heard from many people that they enjoyed the reverse parade format more than the traditional version, in that people were able to stay warm while enjoying it from their cars.
“The floats had options for warmth, with gas firepits and hot chocolate,” she said. “A lot of people asked if we could keep it like this every year, so they didn’t have to be cold in the freezing temperatures.”
Ford said the ability for organizations to think outside of the box in planning events with public health in mind amidst the pandemic allows for more creativity, creating unique opportunities in the future.
“Christmas in Cle Elum is a historic event to us,” she said. “It’s something that’s very classic and a part of our community’s tradition. To be given an opportunity to look at it through a different lens opens up so many more opportunities for our partnerships with the floats and how to transform it in years to come.”
Ford said seeing organizations like the chamber collaborate with community members to maintain holiday traditions was worth every minute of the extensive planning process, especially when it resulted in everyone’s collective enjoyment of the holiday season.
“Just getting to see the happiness with the families drive by while wishing them a merry Christmas kind of reminded us that this might be the only way they are able to celebrate this year,” she said. “We’re just glad we could bring a little bit of Christmas cheer.”