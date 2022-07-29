Support Local Journalism


Although it came a week after Lower County, Upper County fell under a fire ban as of midnight Friday.

The fire ban will encompass all of Kittitas County from the western border of the Lower County fire ban at Elk Heights all the way to Snoqualmie Pass. The entire county is now under the ban as of midnight Friday.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018.