...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Upper County fire ban goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday
Although it came a week after Lower County, Upper County fell under a fire ban as of midnight Friday.
The fire ban will encompass all of Kittitas County from the western border of the Lower County fire ban at Elk Heights all the way to Snoqualmie Pass. The entire county is now under the ban as of midnight Friday.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said the county ban includes all open burning with the exception of campfires in approved rings within campsites, although many campsites are under fire bans implemented by their management agencies.
In line with the Lower County fire ban put into effect last weekend, barbecues are allowed, including ones with charcoal, but Sinclair advised people who use charcoal to leave the briquets in the grill after cooking, taking care not to dump the coals until they are fully extinguished.
“We’re just looking at making sure we reduce the fire danger as much as possible,” Sinclair said of the current conditions throughout the county. “We’ve been very lucky so far even with this heat dome, but next week we’re going to have a transition with potential lightning and certainly wind. All of our annual grasses have completely cured out, so any kind of a fire start that is wind-driven is going to be very dangerous for the firefighters and the public.
“We just want to do anything we can to minimize fire starts, which is why we’ve implemented the burn ban.”
Sinclair said the county did not want to implement what he referred to as a wholesale fire ban for both Upper and Lower Counties this year and said the Upper County ban decision came in conversations that happened in conjunction with multiple agencies, including state and federal partners, as well as all the county’s fire chiefs.
“We’re doing this based on science,” he said. “The fuel moisture readings are now in that cured out dangerous level, and we just want to make sure the community is safe.”
As conditions continue to dry, Sinclair had a major piece of advice for county residents hitting the roads with their trailers on their way to recreate.
“If you’re towing a trailer, make sure your chains aren’t dragging,” he said. “Make sure your wheel bearings are packed. Make sure you’re doing those maintenance things. Every year, we get starts along our roadway systems and our freeways, whether they’re from a wheel bearing going out on a trailer or chains dragging. Those are all preventable fires that are human-caused mistakes. It’s important for everybody to be mindful of that.”
Sinclair said it is incumbent on everybody to act as their own fire prevention officer, saying if someone even suspects they see smoke, to call it in.
“If you see something weird, call 911,” he said. “We’re happy to go check it out.”