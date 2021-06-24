An Upper County student with a passion for all things outdoors has gained a leg up in his education through a local organization.
Cameron Sattler won this year’s Kittitas County Field and Stream Club Life Member Scholarship. Each year, the scholarship awards $1,500 to a county high school senior who plans on attending a college or trade school with the intent to pursue a career in fish, wildlife or habitat research or management.
Sattler applied for the scholarship in April after being pushed to do so by his senior adviser.
“She said I’d be a good fit for this scholarship,” he said. “I decided to give it a shot. I spend a lot of time in the outdoors. I love fishing and shooting, and I used to participate in the club’s fishing derbies.”
Sattler said it is hard to express how it felt when he found out he received the scholarship, saying the money makes a major difference in his preparation to start his higher education.
“It helps me a lot with having some more money for my classes,” he said. “It’s just a big thing.”
In the fall, Sattler will attend Central Washington University, studying law and justice. He plans on being a game warden after finishing his degree. For students who are considering applying for scholarships, he said it is important to speak from the heart when they are filling out their applications.
“Say the truth and don’t make anything up,” he said. “They ask a lot of questions, and if you put the work in and answer everything honestly, you have a chance of making it.”
Despite not having traditional fundraising activities over the last year due to the pandemic, club member Deb Essman said the club always makes sure they have funds set aside for the scholarship. The club also sends two students to a conservation camp in the San Juan Islands each year with funds set aside.
“This year, they cancelled that event again, but we always keep funds to do that,” she said. “We also do our projects like the Durr Road cleanup, which we didn’t do this year, but we normally do.”
Essman said the structure of the scholarship directly ties in with the club’s mission of promoting stewardship of the environment.
“It’s very gratifying to award this scholarship each year,” she said. “We luckily have been able to keep in touch with a lot of our past recipients, and most of them have gone on to do really important things in the field of conservation, wildlife and habitat management, and enforcement. We want to see these young people coming up that care about wildlife and habitat conservation see success, so we continue to have highly trained and skilled individuals with passion for this field.”