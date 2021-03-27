It may not rival its Lower County sibling in metrics, but the Upper County COVID vaccine clinic has been chugging along, offering convenience and accessibility to residents in need of a shot.
The clinic at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum, which came online in January was abuzz Thursday, as approximately 20 volunteers prepared to administer 77 second shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine. Wrangler Kayleen Gordon has been volunteering at the clinic since it opened and said the experience has been smooth sailing from the beginning.
“So far, it has run smoothly,” she said. “All we have had is the best compliments from the community. They get in here, they work thorough it, it’s quick and easy, in and out.”
In the feedback she has received, Gordon said the visit to the clinic is often the first outing many residents have had during the lockdown.
“They just get to see people and get out of their house,” she said. “That was just pretty amazing to see the amount of hope that has come through, and that it is just one step closer to their family.”
As wrangler, Gordon works to coordinate between appointment schedulers and front desk staff, as well as making sure volunteers are where they need to be. She said the process has worked so smoothly that not one dose of vaccine has been wasted at the clinic since it opened.
“We make sure someone gets in that needs to get in and get that extra vaccine,” she said.
Although the footprint of the Putnam Centennial Center is much smaller than that of the Lower County clinic at the fairgrounds, Gordon said the process works identically to that of the Ellensburg location. With the lower number of doses administered at the Upper County Clinic, she said the center works perfectly for their needs. She said the vaccines administered in Cle Elum average around 250 a day, with 350 shots making for a heavy traffic load while administering second doses.
“We have a lot less people,” she said. “They’re doing 600-plus people a day down in Ellensburg.”
The Cle Elum clinic receives the Moderna vaccine, while Ellensburg location administers Pfizer. Gordon said the Moderna product is a perfect fit for the Upper County location because it has a shelf life of six hours once it is opened, which is much longer than the Pfizer product.
Although volunteer numbers are lower in Cle Elum compared to Ellensburg, Gordon said the majority of them hail from Upper County. She said they will fill in at the Lower County location when they have spare shifts. She said the willingness of Upper County community members to volunteer makes for no shortages when the clinic needs them.
“We don’t have a problem filling volunteer slots,” she said. “Everyone wants to volunteer.”
As any Washington resident who qualifies can choose to get vaccinated at any site in the state, Gordon said they do have a relatively small number of patients come from the West Side, but she said the percentage of out-of-county patients is roughly the same as the Lower County location. During the winter months, she said this could cause challenges for the clinic, as pass conditions sometimes resulted in no shows for vaccine appointments.
“They would get stuck over there from pass closures, causing cancellations,” she said. “That would give folks over here that were on the waiting list a chance to get in there sooner.”
Gordon said the clinic location in Cle Elum provides a crucial link to Upper County residents and convenient access to the vaccine.
“Since we are a rural community, there are a lot of folks that don’t have transportation,” she said. “I feel like that is the importance of this clinic, being able to break that barrier and have that opportunity available for them to come.”
As the state enters a new tier of people qualified for vaccines, Gordon said the clinic is excited to move ahead with administering shots to more residents.
“With the new tier coming in, I feel like we’ll have a lot more people coming in to get vaccinated,” she said.