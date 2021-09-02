Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, a slate of Upper County events will resume this year in line with the rodeo events going on in Ellensburg. The High Country Log Show will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Runje Field in Roslyn, giving its celebration of the region’s timber industry. Events include chainsaw competitions, high climbing, hand bucking, axe throwing, and unlimited hot saws. The Coal Mine Days Parade will kick off with the crowning of King Coal at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Coal Miners Memorial in Roslyn, followed by the parade at noon.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.