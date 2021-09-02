Upper County weekend events include High County Log Show, Coal Mine Days Parade By DAILY RECORD STAFF Sep 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 People walk in the Coal Mine Days Parade in 2019. The parade will continue this year, along with the High Country Log Show. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Contestants participate in the pole buck event at the High Country Log Show in 2019. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, a slate of Upper County events will resume this year in line with the rodeo events going on in Ellensburg. The High Country Log Show will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Runje Field in Roslyn, giving its celebration of the region’s timber industry. Events include chainsaw competitions, high climbing, hand bucking, axe throwing, and unlimited hot saws. The Coal Mine Days Parade will kick off with the crowning of King Coal at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Coal Miners Memorial in Roslyn, followed by the parade at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Coal Mine Log Show Mines Industry Mechanics Coal Miner Parade Coal Memorial Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Kittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtPartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season. Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter