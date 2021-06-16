After being forced to take a year off due to pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, lakes in both Upper and Lower County were teeming with youth Saturday as multiple fishing derbies pitted competitors against each other to see who could catch the largest lunker.
The Easton Fishing Derby and the Kiwanis Fishing Derby were simultaneously held at Easton Ponds and Fiorito Lake Saturday, with both seeing strong turnouts. In the case of the Kiwanis derby, 2020 was the first year it hadn’t been held in its 30-year existence. Organizer and Kiwanis member Dale DeFoor said the number of kids that showed up is one of the highest turnouts he has seen since the event began.
“We had about 90 kids participate this year,” he said. “We had a couple of social media-minded people that got information out. Between that and news coverage, I think there was a lot going on to get it off the ground.”
Although the human turnout was high, the fish seemed to have a hard time showing up, despite the lake being stocked prior to the derby.
“Fishing wasn’t hot, but most people caught fish,” he said. “There was probably 25% of the kids that never caught anything. I did my best to go around and try to get them all figured out, telling them to move because nobody’s catching fish here and they’re all catching them over there.”
Regardless of the lackluster turnout for the fish themselves, DeFoor said there were enough fish caught to ensure all prizes were given to the various age groups.
“We had eight prizes in three age groups,” he said. “That’s 24 prizes, meaning there were at least 24 fish caught! There were a lot of people that showed up with multiple fish, and they only get to weigh one.”
DeFoor said the icing on the cake for the derby was the fantastic weather for the event. He said the cottonwoods were remarkably tame on Saturday, noting that in many years the trees are inordinately active for the event.
“It was the best day of the week, by far,” he said. “We had a great day!”
In Easton, the annual fishing derby brought out an equally impressive number of contestants. The event is sponsored by the Snomads, one of the oldest snowmobile clubs in the state.
Snomads Treasurer Francie Castrilli said the event has been going for at least two decades, although she suspects it has been going on longer than that.
“I’ve been the fish measurer since I was 15,” she said. “Before then, I was a participant each year.”
Castrilli said the Easton Memorial Day Parade Committee founded the derby, with organization duties handed off to the Snomads four years ago. She said the derby is unique among others in the county in that adults can compete alongside children.
“It’s free fishing weekend, so a lot of people have derbies on the same day,” she said.
Along with letting adults sign up and compete, Castrilli said the derby is also unique in that it is free to participate in. She said the longevity of the derby speaks testaments to the commitment to keeping fun activities local in Easton.
“It’s always been sort of a small-town local thing,” she said. “This year we had 80 participants, with the average in a given year being anywhere from 50 to 100.”
As with Fiorito, Easton Ponds were stocked with rainbow trout prior to the derby, and Castrilli said all that participated had a great time. As with the Lower County derby, she said the weather was exceptionally good for the event.
“It was nice and sunny,” she said. “It definitely seemed like everyone was having a good time, and it felt like we were finally getting back to normal again.”