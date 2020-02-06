Those looking for part time and/or seasonal work have an opportunity to fill that niche this spring.
The United States Census is hiring for multiple positions within Kittitas County. The majority of the positions are census takers, canvassing the community asking a series of questions to residents who choose to participate.
Although many parts of the state are wrapping up their hiring process for the census, Kittitas County is lagging behind in numbers of people hired. According to an email from the U.S. Census Bureau, Kittitas County is currently at 41% of needed applicant totals, whereas most counties within the state are over 50% fulfilled.
Census recruiting assistant Michael Canup said although the data collection begins around April, people are currently being trained in Yakima. He said the bureau is planning on opening a training center in Ellensburg in early March, cutting down on commute time for people who are interested in applying.
The positions start at $16, while people who are hired also get paid for their training and mileage. Canup said the job lasts approximately eight weeks, but he added that there will be additional work at the end of the eight weeks if one is interested in staying on.
“If you’re doing a decent job, they’ll just renew you for another eight weeks,” he said. “Some people will be working through the summer and maybe even a little bit later.”
Canup said the only specific requirements for the job are to be 18 years old and possess a valid drivers license. He explained that the training takes a few days and teaches individuals how to correctly fill out the census forms and submit data to the bureau.
Although he wasn’t sure how many positions were available, Canup said the bureau is looking for approximately 900 applicants within the county. He said approximately 80 percent of the positions available are for census takers, with a few other administrative positions possibly available.
Some of the benefits of the job Canup explained are that people can choose their own hours for the job and they get paid as soon as they leave their house. He said another benefit is that people aren’t required to travel long distances to perform their work.
“The goal is to keep people in the communities they live in,” he said. “Somebody’s more likely to talk to somebody they know is local.”
Canup explained that although the work can be tedious, census takers are providing a major benefit for the communities they live in, due to the fact that the government bases a large portion of its funding ratio on the census.
“For everybody missing the count, that will cost the county two to three thousand dollars for ten years,” he said.