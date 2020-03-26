Property owners of vacation rentals and homes are to stop providing services that invite people into Kittitas County from March 24 to April 3 under the stay-at-home order of March 24, according to the news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
Vacation properties are non-essential services and booking a vacation rental at this time is in direct violation of the March 23 stay-at-home order from the Health Officer, as well as Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation that went into effect on March 25 at midnight. The orders are designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
If you are currently in a vacation rental or home, the health department is not recommending you leave early. However, renters and owners must comply with the stay-at-home order that states all public gatherings of any number of people are prohibited, unless performing essential tasks.
The health department asks that you return to your place of residence as soon as your rental booking is over and stay-at-home in your place of residence. All Kittitas County vacations should be canceled during the stay-at-home order and rebooked for a later date.
“Hotels and motels can remain open because they are essential businesses that support other essential workforces,” said KCPHD Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We are asking people to remain home for the time being and to please visit our county at a later time.”
If you have questions, call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305. Check the county website along with its social media for updated information at www.co.kittitas.wa.us or Facebook.