The 2020 year of the Valley Musical Theatre will certainly be the strangest, if not the most creative year in a nonprofit theater group’s 20th season with the COVID-19 pandemic factoring into normal theatre productions.
Saturday’s production of “Songs of Hope” is an evening of cabaret songs from inspiring musicals that will be livestreamed throughout the Pacific Northwest. That is one advantage to online production is that it goes wherever the web goes.
The show will feature songs from: “Carousel,” “Funny Girl,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Man of La Mancha,” “Les Misérables,” “Rent,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Amélie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Songs For A New World,” and “The Sound of Music,” in what artistic director/producer Jessica Solberg Black hopes will provide an evening of hope and inspiration.
“The cast chose the songs they want to perform during the cabaret,” she said. “There’s enough going on this year that I think people are really, really missing the opportunity to experience live theatre. There’s something methodic to enjoy art in person. So we wanted to provide songs of hope and inspiration and that’s why we chose these songs for this production.”
The hour-and-a-half performance is designed help people set aside their worries, forget the craziness and enjoy the talents of local performers.
Solberg Black said there is a lot more behind the scenes prep work to a livestream production, but the staff has been working since August, developing the technical process, as well as rehearsals.
“It’s going to be a delightful evening,” said Solberg Black, who is also the executive director of the Valley Musical Theatre. “It’s new and we are definitely used to doing theatre more in person than we are online. What’s been fascinating to me, the industry all across the country is making adjustments.
“One of the things that has evolved is this new streaming platform that allows someone to participate around the country though the streaming process. It’s a different process, but it has proven effective.”
The cast includes: Lydia Blaisdell, CharRe Burnum, Elin Callender-Bohman, Ben Carter, Jared Carter, Molly Carter, Jaclyn Child, Heather Clerf, Jim Denison. Jessica Ellithorpe, Grady Fortier, Becky Griswold, Patrick Nolan, Avery Patterson, Melany Peterson, Elise Rhodes, Tom Vandenberg and Kenzie Yancey.
Solberg Black is the artistic director/producer. Becky Griswold is the musical director and John Griswold is the sound engineer. The videographer/video editor is Keith Alholm and the emcees are Jim Denison and ChaRre Burnum.
“I was reminded that the world is bigger than the circumstances we see in the news and social media. I was encouraged and strengthened by the words of these beautiful songs,” Solberg Black said. “I was overwhelmed with the talent of the singers and actors of my community and seeing this outside-the-box way of doing theater becoming a reality.
“All you need is a livestream ticket, and you will get your personal link to attend the livestream show. Tickets are $20 for individuals, and $60 for a “family” of 3 or more people watching together. Tickets are available at https://vmt.booktix.com.”
Where Bob Marley put out a musical production called “Songs of Freedom,” Valley Musical Theatre is taking that one step further, bringing “Songs of Hope” in a COVID world.
The event will be streamed and will not be replayed at a later date and time. Downloading or recording the streamed broadcast is not permitted. Each ticket purchase helps Valley Musical Theatre put on future productions.
Valley Musical Theater is in its 20th year of providing quality theatrical entertainment (and opportunities) for both adults and kids alike. Founded in 1999, Valley Musical Theatre is a nonprofit theater group in the Ellensburg.
The organization has produced a community-led musical every summer since 1999. According to the website, there are future plans to develop theatre opportunities for children, as well as expanding its production schedule.