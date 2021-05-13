At this point in time, a little bit normal makes the heart sing and after everything the Valley Musical Theatre cast and crew have been through, they are ready for a live production.
It’s been 18 months since its last in-person, live performance and the Valley Musical Theatre is finally ready to present its 2021 Rising Stars production of “The Phantom Tollbooth” on May 20-23 with five performances with limited reserved seating.
“We’ve been jonesing for this. The last in-person performance we’ve done was fall of 2019. So, this is a little bit back to normal,” executive director/producer Jessica Solberg Black said. “Normally we would do this over two weekends, but we’ve altered it to five performances with reserve seating and an audience capacity to 60 per performance.
“We’ve also cut our cast from 25-30 to nine, because the governor’s restrictions only allow so many people on stage at one time. We’ve asked our cast to play multiple roles and they’ve been working really hard for the past six weeks.”
The show stars nine middle school actors playing a total of 25 to 30 characters during a performance of song, based on the popular children's book by Norton Juster.
The performances will take place in the Ramsay Center Ballroom upstairs at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Pearl Street. The historical ballroom is in the process of being refurbished and makes a great performance space, Solberg Black said.
“The ballroom hasn’t been used since Central (Washington University) used it several years ago,” she said. “The Clymer has done a great job with the upstairs remodel and I really look forward to the idea of using that space for other things.
“There is a lot of fun things we are trying with this particular production so it doesn’t look like a traditional theatre with lots of curtains. It’s going to look different, but it’s going to feel like theatre.”
The cast includes Andrick Wright (Milo), Joan Child (Tock), Liam Klyve (Whether Man, Giant/Midget, Advisor, additional roles), Isaiah Hernandez (Senses Taker, Azaz, additional roles), Austin Wickerath (Voice of the Tollbooth, Mathmagician, additional roles), Brooklyn Newberry (Girl 1, Rhyme, additional roles), Kerry Wert (Insincerity, Reason, additional roles), Benjamin Carter (Terrible Trivium, Narrator, additional roles), and Emma Bacon (Narrator, Girl 2, additional roles).
“As more people are vaccinated, we’ll be able to get back to normal, but we’ve had to do this production with a much smaller cast,” Solberg Black said. “It’s definitely an unselfish show. It is truly dependent on every single kid. It’s not just one kid with a supporting cast. They all do so much in this production and they’ve done a great job.”
It’s been an ordeal getting to this point. The production was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, but was cancelled after one day of rehearsal because Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictions closed the schools last year. Because the schools have been closed, the VMT had to come up with another venue. The Ramsay Center Ballroom space was a lifesaver, Solberg Black said.
“Then, as you may recall, there was the small fire at the Clymer Building in late March — one day before we were set to begin rehearsals,” she said. “Luckily the damage was minimal, but it altered and delayed our rehearsal schedule. But, this cast and crew has pressed through — in masks, with health mitigation procedures, and it is finally happening.”