Local theater fans have an exciting treat in store for them this upcoming summer.
The Valley Musical Theatre has chosen “Mamma Mia!” as its summer production in 2020. The musical celebrates the music of Swedish pop group ABBA, featuring over 20 original songs from the group. It came to stage in London in 1999 and made its way over to the United States in 2000. According to the show’s website, over 20 million people have seen the show since its debut.
BUILDING EXCITEMENT
Director Jim Denison said he is particularly excited about this production, as he has seen the show about half a dozen times himself in various cities.
“I am thrilled,” he said. “The show’s only been available for licensing for amateur productions for a couple of years. I’ve been waiting for it to be available, and we so we snatched it up as soon as we could.”
Denison said work on the show started approximately a month ago. He recently met with the producer to schedule out audition and show dates.
“I have a copy of the script, and I’m starting to design sets,” he said.
With the auditions being scheduled for mid-April, Denison said the theatre typically draws a lot of interest from local high school students, as well as students at Central Washington University. He also expects actors from the Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima to come audition for the production. Because of the popularity and magnitude of the show, he said more people will be needed than previous productions.
“We think we’re going to draw a bigger audience and a bigger cast than we normally do,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of dancing that’s going to be going on, so there’s going to be quite a bit of supporting roles that we’re going to need dancers and singers for. We’re also going to need quite a bit of stage crew for moving the sets and all of that.”
Denison has been involved with the Valley Musical Theatre for almost a decade. After acting in and co-directing shows for several years, he directed his first show, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” approximately four years ago. He said the summer production is sort of the capstone for the theatre’s season.
“It’s the big show that we do,” he said. “It’ll draw in the biggest audience, it’ll have the biggest cast, the biggest budget. Some theatres will do several shows throughout the year that are big, but we just do one big summer show and then a few smaller ones during the year.”
Denison said this summer’s production is slated for seven shows, and that “Mamma Mia!” holds a special place in his heart.
“My kids grew up singing along to it,” he said. “This is kind of the music we played for them in the car, so this is something my kids love. They love the show, they love the music.”
Compared to previous productions put on by the theatre, Denison said “Mamma Mia!” is slightly more modern in that there have been recent hit movies based on the play.
“People are more aware of this musical than they are of others,” he said. “That’s why it tends to draw a bigger crowd, because everybody’s familiar with the movie. They’re very excited about the show.”
Denison said his favorite part of directing productions is watching people from different backgrounds come together to make the show successful.
“To watch all the hard work over the three months or so to put on that final show and see the audiences standing and applauding, it’s just a feeling like none other,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun for everybody.”
HELP FROM GRANTS
The local production has gained the added benefit of recently receiving approximately $2,100 in lodging tax grants from the county. Valley Musical Theatre Executive Director Jessica Solberg Black, who came on in her position in August said this the first time she understands the theatre has applied for the lodging tax grant.
“It’s a necessity for us to be searching for grant funding and sponsorships,” she said. “Other sources of revenue beyond ticket revenue.”
Black said she became aware of the lodging tax grant opportunity because the theatre is part of the Laughing Horse Arts Foundation, which includes entities like Jazz in the Valley. She attended a workshop hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce that helped educate entities on what the lodging tax committee looks for in applicants.
“I thought that our summer production would be a great fit for this particular grant application,” she said.
Black said the funds will specifically be used for increased advertising and promotion for the summer production, with parts of the grant also going towards facility rental fees and royalties.
“It has some real specific purposes,” she said. “The entire purpose of this lodging tax grant is to increase tourism in Kittitas County.”
Black said “Mamma Mia!” stands out because a large amount of people have heard of the Broadway production or seen the movie. She said it has not been available for local productions until fairly recently.
“The fact that we’re one of the first groups in the region that’s able to bring “Mamma Mia!” we think it will have a lot of appeal to bring people from the greater Central Washington region,” she said. “We want to advertise not just to people here in Kittitas County, but people that live 50 miles away or further. Get them to come in and stay for a weekend.”
Having seen success with the lodging tax grant application process for this year, Black said she would like to see the theatre continue to utilize the process in coming seasons. She said facility costs for the theatre have more than doubled over the last two years, and that royalties can cost up to $4,000 for a summer production like “Mamma Mia!” Although the theatre is a nonprofit organization, Black said they still need to make the numbers work to keep putting on high caliber shows.
“Grants like this really do help,” she said.
By seeking out grant funding and other partnerships within the community, Black said the goal is to keep the theater affordable for everyone who wishes to attend shows throughout the year.
“We really try and keep our ticket prices accessible so that more people in the community can come and not feel like that is a barrier,” she said. “We want it to be family friendly and have people be able to bring their entire family and not have it break the bank and see quality theater, but it’s expensive to put on a show.”
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The theatre is celebrating their 21st season this year. Black said the theatre typically does three to four productions a year. In spring, the theatre does a rising star production, which focuses on the talents of middle school students up to ninth grade. The summer production is followed by fall cabaret review and a winter production that happens either before or after Christmas.
Black said the average cast of a production can be anywhere from 15 to 30 people. When stage crew is added to the number, she said a show can average between 40 to 50 people needed to successfully execute it. She said the theatre is always in need of volunteers and will be holding a volunteer night in January.
“It’s a great way for community involvement in every area,” she said. “It’s not just the performers that are up on stage. You need people that love lighting, people that help with costumes and people that help with sets. The Valley Musical Theatre is our community theatre. It’s definitely that artistic outlet for people that want to be involved.”