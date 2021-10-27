Valley Musical Theatre joins with thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe for special performance By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Valley Musical Theatre will present Cabernet Cabaret as part of the All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Cast members include, top left to right, Serity Odd, Patrick Nolan, bottom, Ryan Odd and left, Anneliese Childress. Courtesy photo Valley Musical Theatre’s performance is scheduled for Nov. 13 and features live dinner theatre and a livestream option. Cast members include, top, Eponine Romo, Liz Roth, bottom, Ben Carter, left, Tammi Paolilli and middle, Jared Carter Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is a night of revelry, of dinner, wine, and theatrical performance when Ellensburg joins hands with thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe, producing its own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.Valley Musical Theatre’s performance is scheduled for Nov. 13 and features live dinner theatre and a livestream option.“We are joining with over 2,500 theatres across 40 countries and all 50 states to celebrate theatre at the local level,” said executive producer Jessica Solberg Black, who will produce and direct the production. “This is also the first of what we hope will become a fun fall tradition for Ellensburg — dinner theatre.” The presentation showcases a selection of songs featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including “Les Misérables,” “Godspell,” “Matilda,” “Hairspray,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Sister Act,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Little Women” and more.“I love the variety of music that we get to do with this production,” music director Becky Griswold said. “They are fun and hopeful and a great way to celebrate music and theatre.”Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12-15. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” Solberg Black said.“We are incredibly excited to bring a new type of theatre to Ellensburg, with this dinner and cabaret style musical revue. The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with something unique.”The Ramsay Building Ballroom on the second floor of the iconic building on Pearl Street is proving to be a spectacular place for theatre and the Valley Musical Theatre group is tapping into the historic space.The 13-member cast has a variety of experience. The presentation will also include the Ellensburg Women’s Choir.Dinner will be presented by the culinary talents of the Dakota Café at 6 p.m. There will be a dessert dash benefiting VMT’s future production fund. Dinner will be presented by the culinary talents of the Dakota Café at 6 p.m. There will be a dessert dash benefiting VMT's future production fund. And the theatre presentation and livestream will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 