Live theater returns to Ellensburg in July with the Valley Musical Theatre’s production of “Greater Tuna” staged in the Hotel Windrow ballroom.
The show will feature Patrick Nolan and Jim Denison playing 20 characters, and will run July 7-11.
According to the Valley website, “The long-running Off Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna (the third-smallest town in Texas) in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs, y’all.
“The day in Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, begins — as usual — with Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie at the microphones of Radio OKKK, broadcasting at a big 275 watts (at least when they remember to turn the transmitter on). Topping the headlines is the winning entry in the American Heritage Essay Contest, entitled “Human Rights, Why Bother?” Then, Arles exits, and in comes Didi Snavely of Didi’s Used Guns; she leaves and gives way to weatherman Harold Dean Lattimer … And so the day continues, as Tuna’s citizens parade across the stage in all their outrageous and irreverent glory, commenting on life, politics, and what makes them (and sometimes us) tick.”
Denison will play Thurston Wheelis, Elmer Watkins, Bertha Bumiller, Yippy, Leonard Childers, Pearl Burras, R.R. Snavely, Rev. Spikes, Sheriff Givens and Hank Bumiller.
Nolan will play Arles Struvie, Didi Snavely, Harold Dean Lattimer, Petey Fisk, Jody Bumiller, Stanley Bumiller, Charlene Bumiller, Chad Hartford, Phinas Blye and Vera Carp.