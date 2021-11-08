Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Most students will stand up and cheer for a day off, but Ellensburg school leaders wanted to make sure that for this particular day off students knew why they needed to stand up in appreciation for the sacrifices made by those honored on Veterans Day.

Valley View Principal Rob Moffat said it’s important for these students to understand why they won’t be in school for Veterans Day on Thursday, that it’s more than just a day off.

Normally, the holiday is honored at Valley View through an assembly with veterans as guest speakers. However this had to be canceled because of COVID. Instead, the schools students walked from Valley View to the EHS football field, to watch the band play the “Star Spangled Banner” and “The Armed Forces Medley,” which the band will be playing during the Veteran’s Day Parade on Thursday (Nov. 11).

“We’re really glad we are going to be able to honor veterans in this way,” Moffat said.

The event was a Veterans Day first for the EHS band as well, who normally would perform at Lincoln Elementary School. However, with the construction around the school, and the details of the students soon being moved to Mount Stuart Elementary, the band chose to cancel that tradition for this year.

“Valley View had asked if we could do something with them to help their kids learn about Veterans Day and participate in a celebration for the veterans,” EHS band director Warren Murray said.

This was the first time the Valley View students gathered in a large group since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. This was possible because it was outdoors and students wore masks.

“It’s not a day to play Xbox, it’s a day to help family and celebrate, and think about the good fortune we have in having freedoms, and those people who provided them and continue to provide them,” Moffat said.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.