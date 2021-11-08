top story Valley View Elementary School honors the veterans with EHS band By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 8, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 ABOVE: Valley View Elementary School students gathered in the stands at the Ellensburg High School football field for a Veterans Day assembly on Monday. BELOW: The Ellensburg High School band performs at the Valley View Elementary School Veterans Day assembly held at the EHS football field on Monday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Valley View Elementary School students gathered in the stands at the Ellensburg High School football field for a Veterans Day assembly on Monday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most students will stand up and cheer for a day off, but Ellensburg school leaders wanted to make sure that for this particular day off students knew why they needed to stand up in appreciation for the sacrifices made by those honored on Veterans Day.Valley View Principal Rob Moffat said it’s important for these students to understand why they won’t be in school for Veterans Day on Thursday, that it’s more than just a day off.Normally, the holiday is honored at Valley View through an assembly with veterans as guest speakers. However this had to be canceled because of COVID. Instead, the schools students walked from Valley View to the EHS football field, to watch the band play the “Star Spangled Banner” and “The Armed Forces Medley,” which the band will be playing during the Veteran’s Day Parade on Thursday (Nov. 11).“We’re really glad we are going to be able to honor veterans in this way,” Moffat said. The event was a Veterans Day first for the EHS band as well, who normally would perform at Lincoln Elementary School. However, with the construction around the school, and the details of the students soon being moved to Mount Stuart Elementary, the band chose to cancel that tradition for this year.“Valley View had asked if we could do something with them to help their kids learn about Veterans Day and participate in a celebration for the veterans,” EHS band director Warren Murray said.This was the first time the Valley View students gathered in a large group since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. This was possible because it was outdoors and students wore masks.“It’s not a day to play Xbox, it’s a day to help family and celebrate, and think about the good fortune we have in having freedoms, and those people who provided them and continue to provide them,” Moffat said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Robles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter