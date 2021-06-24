By tradition, the Valley Voices have lifted a voice to raise the spirits, and to raise money for nonprofit organizations around town for nearly a decade,
The pandemic disrupted its performance schedule in 2020, but the non-audition, mixed choir is gearing up for a new season in fall with planned fundraisers for FISH and Habitat for Humanity.
Since its inception in 2012, Valley Voices has raised over $30,000 for local groups. They will continue singing for the joy of making music and helping out where they can.
“We haven’t meet in-person since March of 2020. We had plans to do a show called Our Hometown as our fundraiser for FISH, but had to cancel a week before when the health restrictions were issued.,” director Lee Bates said.
“We’d like to get back with a show called Our Hometown 2.0, because no matter what walk of life we come from, we have more in common than we think. We’re hoping this show helps bring the community together during this time when we seem so divided.”
Bates helped form the community choir for mixed voices of multi ages in 2012 and the non-audition choir rapidly grew and became a vital musical force in the community
He will meet with a few of his section leaders, church pastors and FISH executive director Peggy Morache to plan for the idea of resuming singing. Even though Kittitas County has rescinded its state of emergency and restrictions are starting to allow more viable options, Bates said, there are still lingering issues of performing indoors, wearing masks and erring on the side of caution.
“The county is at 40% vaccinated, so we just want to make sure our choir and our audience is safe,” said Bates, who composed the premier performance piece “It’s a Beautiful Sunshine Day,” for the Our Hometown performance.
“There is nothing like singing live together. We hope to get back to the day when that can happen. Much depends on how life has changed during the pandemic i.e., vaccinations required in order to sing. We need to find an accompanist, but we are working toward a goal of resuming our benefit concerts for FISH.”
Valley Voices did a virtual community choir project during the pandemic restrictions called “Our Hometown,” which is available on Valley Voices YouTube video. The 27-minute presentation was put together by Jerry Alldredge of Home Studio Video and features 37 of the 45-member local choir.
Bates said it’s time to sing that performance live in 2021.
“I see a lot of divisiveness in our nation right now, and also in our own community,” he said. “My goal is through music try to make a positive outlook.
“For that performance in March of 2020, I had arranged for local people, the fire chief John Sinclair to be the emcee. I asked the rodeo Royal Court and people from the high school to participate to show the world what one community can do when we work together. I’m hoping in November, we can do a second Our Hometown concert and call it 2.0.”
With summer schedules getting back to a sense of normal with all its scheduling challenges centered around vacations and other activities. Bates said the community can expect to see Valley Voices back on stage and raising a voice for community spirit sometime this fall.