The Valley Voices have always lifted a voice to raise the spirits, and during these pandemic times, the non-audition, mixed choir is relying on its video presence to do just that.
Virtual Community Choir project, “Our Hometown,” is available on Valley Voices YouTube video. The 27-minute presentation was put together by Jerry Alldredge of Home Studio Video and features 37 of the 45-member local choir.
“We have never done a project like this before. I want some good to come out of these horrific times in which we are living,” choir director and founder Lee Bates said. “It is not a ‘virtual’ performance, but a good-hearted attempt to reach the community in support of our work.”
The Valley Voices present several selections arranged around the theme of, “Our Hometown,” which include, “I’m Building Me a Home,” “Home on the Range,” and “What a Wonderful World.” The premier performance, “It’s a Beautiful Sunshine Day,” was composed Bates.
“Our goal is to perform benefit concerts. Every year we’ve done a FISH benefit concert and this year we started doing Habit for Humanity,” said Bates, who founded the choir in 2012. “With the COVID-19 restrictions have caused us to cancel this year’s performance.
“But we wanted to continue to make our presence felt and encourage people to reach out to FISH and Habitat for Humanity to make donations if they can. We have many people in our community suffering with loss of income, which prevents nourishment for many.”
Nothing replaces the pure joy of making live music, but the five videos on the Valley Choir YouTube site are designed to help fill the void until pandemic restrictions allow gatherings.
“The YouTube videos are well done. They’re not the same as going to a live performance, but it’s better than no concert at all,” Bates said. “I feel bad that we were unable to present the usual annual program in support of FISH. So, we’re hoping people will continue to reach out with their donations.”
The Valley Voices normal performance schedule is from Labor Day through the first week in June, but it has been forced to adapt with the new normal. It’s purpose is and will always be, bringing harmony to the community.
“It wasn’t possible to do the virtual thing, but the video is exciting because we were unable to do our annual concert,” Bates said. “Our Hometown, the goal was to try and bring some unity to our community.
“I’ve seen a great, great division the past few years. When I read the letters to the editor, I felt the dissension. Our Hometown was designed to bring people together.”
In 2012, Bates formed the Valley Voices, a community choir for mixed voices of multi ages. The non-audition choir rapidly grew and became a vital musical force in the small, rural college town of Ellensburg.