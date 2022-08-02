...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
A wind-driven wildfire that started Monday resulted in a brief level 3 “go” evacuation for parts of Vantage Monday evening, and conditions remain dangerous for the fire through the day Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team, fire resources worked the fire line throughout Monday night, with the fire remaining active until 2:30 a.m. At that point, the release said when cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped sustain the spread.
At 9 p.m. Monday evening, the release said the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office elevated residences along Brown Street, Columbia Avenue, and Lakeview Avenue in Vantage to Level 3 “go” evacuations, but they were scaled back down to a Level 2 within an hour.
“Firefighters worked to secure the fire south of the Vantage Highway, while dozers focused on the flank of the fire stretching north,” the release said.
The fire was initially reported midday Monday, rapidly increasing in acreage to approximately 6,000 acres within a couple hours and jumping the Vantage highway from north to south. First responders from throughout the county aided in the response, along with ground and air equipment from Washington Department of Natural Resources. The release said air resources were also called in from other parts of the state.
As of Tuesday morning, the release said the fire is currently expanding to the north, approaching the Whiskey Dick Creek Drainage.
“This morning, an aerial flight of the fire’s perimeter will provide a better acreage estimate,” the Tuesday morning release said. “Aerial resources will also be working on fire suppression throughout the day. Do not fly drones!”
As of Tuesday morning, the release estimated the fire to be at approximately 8,000 acres in size with an estimated 10% containment. No structures are known to be lost and the cause is still under investigation.
Vantage is currently under a Level 2 “get set” evacuation notice as of Tuesday morning, and Vantage Highway remains closed from Parke Creek Road through Recreation Drive. Ginkgo State Park is also closed due to the incident. The release said power has been temporarily interrupted for safety purposes and due to infrastructure damage and will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.
The release said fire activity is expected to pick up around midday Tuesday, and residents may see a column forming as temperatures and wind speeds increase and humidity levels decrease. A red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.