A wind-driven wildfire that started Monday resulted in a brief level 3 “go” evacuation for parts of Vantage Monday evening, and conditions remain dangerous for the fire through the day Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team, fire resources worked the fire line throughout Monday night, with the fire remaining active until 2:30 a.m. At that point, the release said when cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped sustain the spread.

