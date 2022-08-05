Although crews continue to battle the Vantage Highway Fire, the Vantage Highway itself reopened to drivers Thursday evening. As of Friday afternoon, the fire is estimated at just over 26,000 acres, with no new structures lost and no injuries reported. The fire is estimated at 35% containment, and the cause is still under investigation.
According to a press release from the Northwest Incident Management Team 12, the fire is currently burning approximately 5 miles west of Vantage. The release said the incident command post at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg is closed to all but essential personnel to help ensure the health and safety of community members and firefighters.
The release said fire crews will be working fire lines on the north and west flanks of the fire throughout Friday, saying firefighters are working to prevent the fire from impacting the windmill farm located west of the fire.
“Mop-up operations will begin along the southern edge of the fire,” the release said of planned progress for Friday. “Fire crews are currently patrolling along the eastern perimeter of the fire along the Columbia River, looking for remaining pockets of fire activity and hot spots.”
The release said Washington State Department of Natural Resources initial attack aircraft and a type 2 helicopter shared with the Cow Canyon Fire will be utilized for water bucket drops to cool hot spots and slow areas of active fire behavior. After the passage of a cold front Thursday, the release said temperatures are rising Friday, with low humidity expected. The release said winds were expected to shift to the northeast later Friday morning, saying those winds may cause an uptick in fire activity on the south and west flanks.
“Spot fires are possible as the wind is expected to push the fire westward into the windmill farm,” the release said.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 took command at 6 a.m. Friday. A release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is still actively burning between the Wild Horse Wind & Solar Facility and the Columbia River, and residents can expect to see smoke in the area. As of Friday afternoon, there are no evacuation notices for the fire.
According to the release, the Wild Horse Visitor Center is closed to the public at least through Friday, and the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick Wildlife Area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety.