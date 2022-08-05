Vantage Highway Fire

Aerial crews assist in battling the Vantage Highway Fire. As of Friday, the fire was 35% contained.

 Courtesy of Eric Kiehn / Kittitas County Fire District #1

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Although crews continue to battle the Vantage Highway Fire, the Vantage Highway itself reopened to drivers Thursday evening. As of Friday afternoon, the fire is estimated at just over 26,000 acres, with no new structures lost and no injuries reported. The fire is estimated at 35% containment, and the cause is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the Northwest Incident Management Team 12, the fire is currently burning approximately 5 miles west of Vantage. The release said the incident command post at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg is closed to all but essential personnel to help ensure the health and safety of community members and firefighters.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!