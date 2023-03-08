Vantage Highway to see temporary closure Daily Record Staff Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Construction on Vantage Highway at the Cascade Irrigation Canal bridge replacement project will cause a temporary road closure from March 20 to April 28, says Kittitas County Public Works.According to a Kittitas County press release, traffic will be detoured onto N. Ferguson Road, Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.Local traffic will be allowed, but there will be no through access, the county said in the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Construction Industry Journalism Trending Now 97-year-old Bob Diefenbach has seen a lot of changes to farming operation over the years Perfect Again: Ellensburg girls’ basketball wins second Class 2A championship Ellensburg girls, Burlington-Edison into Class 2A championship rematch Kittitas County awards grant to help construct child care facility Ellensburg girls' basketball will see Prosser in Class 2A semifinals Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Women's Health Brookside Crematory Julie Virden Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Surgical KVH Medical Specialties CareNet Ellensburg KVH Family Medicine Knudson Hardware Marguerite Marrs KVH Hospice Snow River Equipment KVH Rehabilitation Cara Marrs CW Barbershop 02 Jim's Glass KVH Primary Care KVH Pharmacy JaKe's Custom tinting Shaw's Furniture Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Urgent Care KVH Workplace Health Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Dermatology Jill Gunderson Sadie Thayer KCHM Wise Automotive CW Barbershop 01 Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters