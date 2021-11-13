Veterans Day Parade draws community support By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Military personnel, local veterans and the Ellensburg High School marching band line up to participate in Thursday's Veterans Day Parade. It was a bit wet, but the heavy rain held off during the parade. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Local veterans took part in Thursday's Veterans Day Parade in Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record A variety of miitary vehicles took part in Thursday's Veterans Day Parade in Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local residents showed up in droves to support veterans and pay their respects at the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Ellensburg. Luckily, the rain held off until after the parade, with only light showers during.“I am surprised how many people came out, too, despite the rain. I know a lot of people stayed home, but I was really happy to see how many people came out,” said Brigitte Weaver, who was attending the parade with her two children Lilly and Oliver. “We come every year, wouldn’t miss it.”Lilly’s favorite part of the parade was the Ellensburg High School marching band, but she was also a fan of the veterans, and gave out handmade paper poppy flowers with “Happy Veterans Day” written on them. Oliver liked the trucks. The parade consisted of local veterans, ROTC groups, Boy Scouts, Civil War re-enactors, the Ellensburg High School marching band and an assortment of classic military vehicles.The parade has been organized by the Veterans Association and local president Ed Barry. Barry has been working the parade for 10 years, and is a Vietnam veteran.“It’s to show the public that we are still alive, we’re still going and it’s an honor,” Barry said. “It’s an honor for us to present this because, who else would do it?” Returning to the parade were the Civil War re-enactors from the 3rd West Virginia Cavalry, who were on horseback or horse-drawn wagon in full Civil War uniforms. The group has attended the parade before, but not since 2018, due to the chaos caused by the pandemic over the last couple years.The parade started on Second Avenue and moved north on Pearl Street, past the cheering crowds, then parade took a right on Sixth Avenue, and moved south on Pine Street, back to the start. Many families and spectators on Pearl crossed over to Pine after the parade moved past, to see them again on the return journey.“It couldn’t have been better,” Barry said.Another family in attendance was former Marine Carlo Pace, who was with his children, Jack and Haley. Pace said he brought his kids to the parade to show their respect for the veterans, and remind them how important it is to show their appreciation for all the veterans have done.“I think my favorite part is to, I always see the same vets come year after year. Some get really old , sometimes they can barely walk but they still come out one way or another because it’s important,” Pace said. “It’s important that they’re recognized. It’s important for them to come out and to be a part of the community. Some of us have a hard time doing that, some of us don’t want to stand out, they don’t want to have attention. We know what we did and we’re happy with it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Remains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyLetter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyEllensburg girls’ soccer eliminates East Valley in CWAC second-place game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter