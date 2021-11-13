Support Local Journalism


Local residents showed up in droves to support veterans and pay their respects at the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Ellensburg. Luckily, the rain held off until after the parade, with only light showers during.

“I am surprised how many people came out, too, despite the rain. I know a lot of people stayed home, but I was really happy to see how many people came out,” said Brigitte Weaver, who was attending the parade with her two children Lilly and Oliver. “We come every year, wouldn’t miss it.”

Lilly’s favorite part of the parade was the Ellensburg High School marching band, but she was also a fan of the veterans, and gave out handmade paper poppy flowers with “Happy Veterans Day” written on them. Oliver liked the trucks.

The parade consisted of local veterans, ROTC groups, Boy Scouts, Civil War re-enactors, the Ellensburg High School marching band and an assortment of classic military vehicles.

The parade has been organized by the Veterans Association and local president Ed Barry. Barry has been working the parade for 10 years, and is a Vietnam veteran.

“It’s to show the public that we are still alive, we’re still going and it’s an honor,” Barry said. “It’s an honor for us to present this because, who else would do it?”

Returning to the parade were the Civil War re-enactors from the 3rd West Virginia Cavalry, who were on horseback or horse-drawn wagon in full Civil War uniforms. The group has attended the parade before, but not since 2018, due to the chaos caused by the pandemic over the last couple years.

The parade started on Second Avenue and moved north on Pearl Street, past the cheering crowds, then parade took a right on Sixth Avenue, and moved south on Pine Street, back to the start. Many families and spectators on Pearl crossed over to Pine after the parade moved past, to see them again on the return journey.

“It couldn’t have been better,” Barry said.

Another family in attendance was former Marine Carlo Pace, who was with his children, Jack and Haley. Pace said he brought his kids to the parade to show their respect for the veterans, and remind them how important it is to show their appreciation for all the veterans have done.

“I think my favorite part is to, I always see the same vets come year after year. Some get really old , sometimes they can barely walk but they still come out one way or another because it’s important,” Pace said. “It’s important that they’re recognized. It’s important for them to come out and to be a part of the community. Some of us have a hard time doing that, some of us don’t want to stand out, they don’t want to have attention. We know what we did and we’re happy with it.”

