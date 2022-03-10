As congresswoman Kim Schrier circulated throughout a group of local Kittitas County military veterans last month, making a concentrated effort to give each Vietnam Era veteran a special lapel pin.
The gesture of recognition was small in nature and big in impact. There were some tears of joy for the appreciation for their service recognized after all these years.
Pre-COVID she would have met privately at their homes, spent time with their families, heard their stories. But these are different times in 2022, yet there are the same on-going concerns, said Schrier, who represents the 8th Congressional District, which covers Kittitas and Chelan counties, as well as eastern portions of King and Pierce counties.
“I continue to go to bat for the veterans, which is why I continue with meetings like this,” she said. “Vietnam veterans, especially, were never thanked for their service and continue to this day to struggle with health problems.
“With veterans falling into the more vulnerable population, it’s more important than ever to keep my finger on the pulse to make sure I’m doing everything I can. The pinning ceremony has taken on new meaning because I am able to make it more personal and a deeper understanding.”
Kittitas County Veterans Coalition representative Dave Sturgell said he believed the meeting was productive.
“The veterans I talked to felt like she listened and they were heard,” Sturgell said. “One of the things we brought up is that the Veteran’s Advisory Board here has not met in two years. The county is supposed to take advice from that board, so that was one of the things we wanted to address.
“Another issue we discussed was about problems we are having at the college in that the VA has done two procedures that have placed an undue burden on both the veterans and the college administration.”
There are more than 600 veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan, 300 from the 1991 Gulf War, 1,250 Vietnam Era, 200 Korean War veterans, and about 76 WWII veterans in the county.
“We have some follow up in my office to bring in one person that can help move the (Kittitas County Veteran’s) advisory board forward,” Schrier said. “We are having conversations to make it functional”
Schrier met with representatives from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Central Washington University Veterans Center, and the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition to discuss health care, assistance for homeless and unemployed veterans, and education benefits.
“We feel she was very receptive to what was being said,” American Legion commander Joe Hill said. “One thing I feel is important, we need to get the younger veterans involved. I’m 80 years old and the guys are getting older and we need the younger guys to get more involved.
“The Korean veterans came home as a group, but the Vietnam guys came home one-by-one and they’ve been left to figure things out on their own. If we don’t get the younger vets involved, there’s not going to be advocates fighting for their rights.”
The veteran population in Kittitas County is an estimated 6.7% of the total population, around 3,200 U.S. service veterans.
Central Washington University Veterans Center director Ruben Cardenas addresses veteran’s needs on campus. He sees daily challenges from a different perspective.
“I thought it was a great experience, because we were able to address veteran’s needs in a different capacity,” said Cardenas, who is an Iraq veteran. “It was an opportunity for all of us to discuss our challenges.
“At the veterans center, we work with service members that are active duty or reserves or family members of those veterans. Our work is related to processing benefits. Every year there’s some sort of legislation that goes through the House that has some impact on our students.”