The staff of the Ellensburg Animal Hospital recently raised over $1,700 to support the Washington State Special Olympics by jumping into cold water.
Every year, Special Olympics organizes a fundraiser by having an in-person polar plunge. People raise money by jumping into a pool of freezing water. However, this year the plunge was virtual to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re a super tight knit family here at Ellensburg Animal Hospital and we are always looking to support our community,” Samantha Taylor, DVM said. “Seeing as how this was a virtual event, because of COVID, we thought it would be great to raise awareness for the Special Olympics because we believe in its mission.”
Taylor said 17 of the hospital staff participated in the plunge including veterinarians, receptionists, office managers, assistants and pretty much anyone else who works at the office.
The plunge happened Feb. 22 just outside the hospital in a pasture next to the clinic in their water trough which is normally used for livestock, although they made sure to clean it before jumping in.
“It definitely took your breath away, especially getting your head underwater,” Taylor said. “Everybody was a champ about getting in there and getting really, really wet. We didn’t have anybody who just toe dipped and then got back out, everybody got in and got really wet.”
There was still snow on the ground when they did this, and they took some of the snow and put it in the trough to make sure the water was as cold as possible.
It was Taylor’s idea for the animal hospital to raise money through the plunge. She and the rest of the staff are supportive of the Special Olympics message to get exercise, and were happy to help.
“It was fun, we will definitely do it again next year,” Taylor said.
The video of the staff taking the plunge is available on the Ellensburg Animal Hospital Facebook page, as well as its Instagram, along with the donation link to the Special Olympics.