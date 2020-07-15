The Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post No. 683 is kicking off the 2021 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program, according to a news release.
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 57,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is, Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned? Patriotic Audio Essay Competition Grand Prize is a $30,000 award.
Last year local winner Kittitas Junior Camryn Mata received first place for Post No. 683 and District 7 Voice of Democracy Youth Essay Award. Mata received a plaque and $450 at the VFW Washington Mid-Winter Convention in Yakima.
Entries must be submitted to Pat Cort, VFW Auxiliary President, or Al Bragg, Commander at VFW Post No. 683 no later than midnight on Oct. 31, 2020. Email jdoe@emailaddress.com for more information. For rules, eligibility requirements and an entry form visit www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
If you have any questions, contact Commander Al Bragg at 509-968-4004 or by email at vfwrodeopost@fairpoint.net or Auxiliary President Pat Cort at 509-929-4069 or by email at p.cort@yahoo.com.