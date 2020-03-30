The Ellensburg Downtown Association is hosting a video contest in an effort to support the downtown businesses upon reopening, according to a news release from the EDA.
The “I Want to Party With———” Contest encourages the public to submit a 30-second video explaining what business they would like to party with once the commmunity is safely back in full working order.
The videos will be reviewed by the Ellensburg Downtown Association staff and one video submission per business will be shared on the Ellensburg Downtown Association Facebook. The video with the most likes, comments, and shares will win the nominated business a party valued at $1,000.
“We are looking toward the future and how we can support businesses when they are trying to get back on their feet,” said Molly Jones-Kerchner, Executive Director. “This is one fun way we can share the love our community has for our local businesses, and award the winner with a $1,000 party.”
Staff of the Ellensburg Downtown Association will also volunteer time toward the winner’s party.
“We will help book live music, arrange catering if needed, gather raffle prizes, and so on, so the business owners and staff can focus on welcoming customers back,” said Taylor Villwock, public relations coordinator.
Video submissions can be sent via Facebook messenger or emailed totaylor@EllensburgDowntown.org between March 26 and April 9. Videos selected will have two weeks to collect as many likes, comments, and shares as possible. The winner will be announced on April 23. Businesses eligible to be nominated must be within the Downtown Association’s working boundaries of Water Street to Ruby Street, Second Avenue to Sixth Avenue.
For more information on this campaign visit, www.facebook.com/events/226471995404894/ or email taylor@EllensburgDowntown.org