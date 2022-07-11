The last thing Tom Samuelsen, Jack Makey and a room full of motorcycle enthusiasts did back in November of 2019 was raise a glass to motorcycle messenger Clifford Amsbury and gold miner Frank Walter Sagar.
“Here’s to Frank and Clifford,” Samuelsen said on that pale November afternoon at Cornerstone Pie.
Amsbury and Sagar’s story is connected like the old-time mountain route winding through the Cascades. Sagar eventually succumbed to injuries sustained in a mining accident in Liberty, but it wasn’t without one man’s valiant effort to save a life.
Amsbury, a 24-year-old motorcycle courier, left Seattle’s downtown Rubenstein Pharmacy in the Cobb Building in the middle of November and rode at break-neck speed with a serum needed to save Sager’s life.
Amsbury, traveling at speeds of 50-to-70 mph, made the 100-plus mile trip in 2 hours and 45 minutes. The serum he carried extended Sagar’s life 10 days. But the miner, whose leg was eventually amputated, left this world at 7 a.m. on Nov. 20, 1929.
As it turned out, Amsbury, who still worked at Rubenstein’s Pharmacy, died less than two years later from Lobar pneumonia. He was just 27 years old.
Both men were buried in local cemeteries without headstones or fanfare. Sagar is at Holy Cross Cemetery out on Dry Creek Road, and Amsbury’s final resting place is at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle.
Through the efforts of the Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts and members of the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling, Amsbury and Sagar now have headstones to remember one man’s ride to save the life of another.
On Saturday, the groups will reenact the memorial ride to pay tribute to two men — the bond of the open road — and one man’s journey over the pass in the middle of winter.
They provided Sagar with a headstone at Dry Creek in November of 2019. Through due diligence and a certain persnicketiness, pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic, they will reunite Amsbury and Sagar one more time in spirit.
The West Coast motorcycle community, which welcomes motorcyclist enthusiasts from the Pacific Northwest to join in, will present Amsbury’s headstone next to Sagar’s in a special ceremony before taking it back to Seattle to mark a hero’s grave properly.
“Clifford’s a hero,” Samuelsen said, reflecting back on the dangerous ride some 93 years ago. “He risked his life to ride over Snoqualmie Pass during a violent November storm in 1929, and we’d like to recognize that and make sure he finally has a gravestone marking his grave.
“With the pandemic, it seems like it took forever. But we got it done. We’ll make the same ride he did in 1929, take some pictures at Holy Cross to commemorate the day. Frank and Clifford will be back together one more time, for that moment anyway.”
The new stone, a glorious piece of work, was created by Rick Oswald of Cutting Edge Glass Studio in Kirkland. It will also help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the VME and 30th year of the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling.
The reenactment route is still a little spooky by today’s paved interstate standards, Samuelson said.
“It’s still pretty scary even now with guard rails. When Cliff made the run, it was dirt roads and cliffs down the side of the mountain,” he said.