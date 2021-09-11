Virtual academy is still an option for Ellensburg students By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While the vast majority of Ellensburg School District students opted to return to the classroom full-time, some who experienced the Virtual Academy option as a better fit will continue with online education this fall.“It works for some kids in every way. A lot of kids are choosing to do this due to the health situation, the COVID situation, but many of the kids are very successful in this type of learning and so it is an option we are planning on continuing here at Ellensburg after the pandemic is done, if the numbers demonstrate it’s a service the community wants,” said ESD Executive Director of Student Services Kelly Kronbauer.According to Kronbauer, there are currently 42 students registered for the Virtual Academy this year, a stark contrast to the 1,200 students registered at the start of the 2020 school year. Unlike previous years, students cannot join the virtual academy simply for pandemic-related concerns. Many students had trouble getting used to remote education, so students are being vetted to make sure they will be able to succeed in online learning. The Virtual Academy was created to provide students who had health concerns about the virus a place to learn without worrying about catching COVID at school. However, it appears many of the students who are interested in remote learning this year are doing so to avoid having to wear a mask.“When the governor announced the vaccine requirement (for teachers) and the masking requirements (for everyone), we saw an uptick in interest,” Kronbauer said. Another change this year is that ESD teachers are not going to be hosting any virtual academy class, that responsibility falls on teachers from Edgenuity, the learning management system used by the district for online learning last year.“Edgenuity is the company that provides the online curriculum, and they also provide certificated teachers in Washington state. Part of that is the district can then purchase teachers to work with kids online, and that’s what our district has done, for the first semester,” Kronbauer said. “So the 42 kids that we have are enrolled in Ellensburg, but we pay for them to be served through Edgenuity.”The Ellensburg students taking remote classes range from the elementary level to the high school level, although Kronbauer said most are in higher grade levels. The parents also are expected to support their children through requirements Edgenuity has. Kronbauer described it as a “learning coordinator role.”ESD has committed the whole school year to Edgenuity for virtual academy, although students in the program can leave at the end of every semester and move back to in-person learning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseBack to schoolLetter: Ellensburg parents should not follow example of Florida schoolsSept. 7 blotter: Drone flies over residence Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter