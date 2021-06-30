The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County will cosponsor virtual candidate night forums with the Ellensburg Daily Record and Northern Kittitas County Tribune newspapers before the Aug. 3 primary election.
The forums will be live streamed to the League’s YouTube channel and shared with ECTV, Spectrum channel 191, and Inland Networks, according to a news release from event organizers.
The virtual forum for Ellensburg City Council Positions #1 and #3 will be held 6:30-8 p.m., July 6 followed by the Ellensburg School District At-Large Position #5 race from 8:15-9:15 p.m.
The virtual forum for Kittitas Mayor will be held 6-7 p.m., July 7.
These candidate forums provide the opportunity for community members to virtually meet the candidates and learn about their positions on issues that are important to the community.
Candidates will make a brief opening statement and then answer questions. Community members are encouraged to submit questions in advance that are issue-oriented and that apply to all candidates for the position to info@kittitasleague.org by July 2. A limited amount of time during the forum will also be available for questions from the live-stream audience. Members of the public can also text candidate questions to 509-654-9030.