Music can bring people together, even when people have to be physically apart.
Singing is an especially dangerous hobby during a viral pandemic, and as a result there have been very few concerts, especially locally. Jan Jaffe, director of Make Music Ellensburg, an up-and-coming music school, organized a virtual choir performance for local vocalists.
“Choirs are as much as a social community as they are a music-making performance,” Jaffe said, “There are people who are in choir now who have never not been in a choir since high school. It’s a social institution and it’s really important in many people’s lives.”
Jaffe said she came up with the idea for a virtual performance in the fall of 2020, and applied for grants to make it happen. She contacted directors from local choirs and music teachers in the school district to see if their students and singers wanted to participate. In total, 31 people took part in the adult performance and approximately eight children sang in the youth choir.
Each performer recorded themselves singing the lyrics to the song, composed by retired CWU professor John Pickett. The song lyrics were of the poem “Hope” written by Emily Dickinson. The youth choir performed the song “This is who we are,” written by Mark Burrows in 2020, and according to Jaffe, was written specifically for virtual choir learning.
“When I saw them all on the screen together for the first time, especially that kids group, I actually teared up a little bit,” Jaffe said. “It was very emotional. It was really sweet and powerful and people were singing their hearts out.”
Each performer sent their recording in and they were edited for sound by David Craft, and then video by Chris Peterson. Peterson said the recordings had to be mailed to him in a USB drive because it was too large to send electronically.
Storage size wasn’t the only technical problem encountered during production. Background noise and video coloration had to be calibrated by both editors as the performers recorded their performances with their own equipment, which in most cases were their phones.
Jaffe said the server that held the performances was also attacked by ransomware, which locked the recordings down. Luckily they had backups and were able to salvage the show.
The performance was uploaded to YouTube on May 7, and shows all singers together in a collage of their recordings, all singing together as one. The lyrics of the show reveal themselves throughout the song on the left of the screen, with animations added by Peterson.
“It’s really nice to see it all put together. Some of these people I haven’t met in real life, but we have been in this project together and it’s really nice to see people working together on this project,” Jaffe said. “It was very special to me, it was really important to me to see people get together like that.”
Jaffe said the virtual choir only happened because of the pandemic, but the group had such a good time performing it, they want to do it again, only this time in person. This is not an official performance and has no date or confirmed singers, but Jaffe is crossing her fingers they can set something up in person once it’s safe.